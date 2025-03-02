Comrade Shehu Mohammed remains our National President-ASCSN

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has affirmed that Comrade Shehu Mohammed is its National President.

In a statement issued in Abuja march 1,2025, the ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo emphasized that Comrade Shehu Mohammed was elected the National President of the Union on Monday 12th August 2024 with other members of the Central Working Committee (CWC), during the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Association held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

He explained that this followed the expiration of tenure of the fomer members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) on 29th July 2024, having been elected on 29th July,2020 during the 4th Quadrennial National Conference of the Union held at NAF Conference Center, Abuja.

The Union recalled on the 9th July 2024, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) while delivering judgement in Suit No NICN/ABJ/214/2022, held that Innocent Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by 29th July 2024, having been elected as National President of the Union on 29th July 2022 and that he should be compensated with N3 Million for his legal expenses.

Hon, Justice Oyewumi Oyejoju O, ruled that “The Claimant is to be reinstated to his position as National President of the 1st Defendant with effect from April 2023 and accorded all the benefits and incidents of office from then till when he will lawfully complete his tenure on 29th July, 2024″.

According to ASCSN, it is in consideration of this Court judgement that the National Leadership of the Association has decided, as part of out-of-court settlement, to revisit the issue if compensation to Bola-Audu in line with the National Industrial Court Judgement.

” We want to assure our members that as law- abiding Trade Union, we are committed to operate within the ambits of the Constitution of the Union and Labour Laws of the Country “, the statement added.

It , therefore urged its teeming members to renew their faith in the Leadership of the National President of the Union, Comrade Shehu Mohammed , the Secretary-General Joshua Apebo, and other members of the Central Working Committee and disregard any disinformation from detractors about the Association.