Use Ramadan to project finest virtues, Ajadi charges Muslims

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A business tycoon and South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadit Oguntoyinbo has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan season to project the best and finest virtues of Islam by personal conduct, and not precept.

The NNPP Chieftain also appealed to Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to refine their personal conduct to benefit fellow mankind as he sent greetings and best wishes to all Muslims.

The 30 days fasting period for Muslims commenced on Saturday March 1 2025 across Nigeria.

Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims, dedicated to spiritual reflection, prayer, and community bonding, which commemorates the time when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Ajadi in his goodwill message to mark the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, copies of which was made available to Journalists called on Muslims “to use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity.

He said the Ramadan period “is an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity.

“The Ramadan is characterised by abstention from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, which brings both the rich and poor to share the experience of hunger together, thereby strengthening the bonds between haves and have-nots.

“As Muslims begin these 30 days fasting season, they should not forget that Ramadan is not only about abstention from eating and drinking, but it is a reminder to refrain from all kinds of evil and transgressions that harm humanity.

“While we are observing this important occasion in the spiritual life of Muslims, let us share food and drinks with the less fortunate, because by sharing our blessings with others, Allah will multiply our rewards for good deeds.

He encouraged Muslims to use the season to exhibit the best and finest qualities of Islam through personal conduct, rather than just words.

“Let us utilize this opportunity to apply the best teachings of Islam in our daily lives, such as kindness and love for humanity. This is a time for introspection, increased fear of Allah, and the avoidance of all actions that harm humanity”, Ajadi said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2