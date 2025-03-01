S’Court: Rivers Govt sues for calm, studies judgments, APC hails verdict, as residents react

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has called for calm among residents, especially supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, following Friday’s Supreme Court Judgments that stopped the state allocation, among other verdicts.

The Supreme Court started by upholding a high court ruling that ordered shutdown of the Rivers State finances by barring the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, from disbursing monthly allocations to the state.

The Supreme Court also recognised Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule as the authentic speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and ruled that until the budget is presented before him and 26 other Pro-Wike lawmakers, that the governor had no right to access funds.

The apex court also nullified the October 5, 2024 local government council elections in the state.

Reacting, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson said the government is still studying the Supreme Court judgments, stating that their next line of action will be disclosed later.

He said, “We have taken note of reports in the media regarding the recent judgment of the Supreme Court concerning the funds of Rivers State and the administration of local governments in the state.

“At this time, we are awaiting a detailed briefing on the implications of the judgment. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine the next steps to take in the best interest of Rivers State and its people.

“Though we have not gotten the details of the judgment from our legal team, we enjoin Rivers people to remain calm, law abiding and go about their legitimate businesses as we seek clarity on the judgment.

“We believe that the determination of the main issue of defection of the 27 lawmakers is a matter not before the Supreme Court as it is pending at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt. Since the issue of defection wasn’t on the table before the learned Justices, in their eyes, Amaewhule and the 26 others are still operating as lawmakers until that matter of defection comes before them.

“We assure you that we remain committed to upholding our mandate to protect the best interest and the rule of law in all matters affecting our dear State,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State led by Chief Tony Okocha have hailed the supreme court rulings.

The APC said the contentious issues have been addressed with proper alignment to the laws and constitution of the land, and called on all lovers of democracy to prevail on Gov Fubara to quickly retrace his steps not supported by the laws and do the needful for the development of our dear state to thrive.

“As a party, you will recall that we had at various opportunities called on Gov Fubara to obey court orders, rulings, judgments and the extant laws for peace but all our entreaties fell on deaf ears as the Governor was more interested in listening to ‘conflictprenuers’ who cashed in on his ‘naivety’ to scam the state and dealt a very big blow to our treasury and development.”

According to a statement issued by Chibike Ikenga, Publicity Secretary of the faction: “Some of these later-day saints could not consider the challenges which their siphoning of funds for development of the state to their private pockets will pose to the masses of the people.

“Our challenge of the unconstitutionality of the local government election which has been validated by the Apex Court was done in good faith to save the resources of the people at the third tier from further developmental deterioration.

“We assure the citizens of the state, that as the opposition party, we will continue to act as watchdogs for good governance and qualitative delivery of the yearnings and aspirations of our people.”

However, the judgements have been greeted with mixed feelings as supporters of Governor Fubara expressed shock at the supreme court verdicts, while loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike Residents of the state have hailed the decisions of the apex court on the protracted crises rocking the State, and also congratulated the Martin Amaehwule led House of Assembly.

