Plateau 2025 budget: Education , others get lion-share as tourism, information others record low allocation

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The ministries of finance, agriculture, works and transport, education, health lands, housing and rural development,water, sanitation and energy were among the sectors with lion-share in the whooping N499, 451,161,110.63 billion budget estimate for Plateau State 2025 appropriation, Daily Champion reports.

It was also observed that science and technology, information, youths and women development recorded low allocation.

This came to the fore following the budget breakdown for the 2025 fiscal year by the state commissioner of budget and economic planning, Hon. Adams Lekshak in Jos on Friday.

The 2025 budget tagged ” Budget of consolidation and sustainability” according to Lekshak shows an increase of N184, 596,012,557.63 billion only over the 2024 approved estimate.

He said the recurrent expenditure stands at N207,185, 164,494.63 billion only, representing 41.48% as capital component in N292,265,996,616.00 billion only representing 58.51% of the total budget size.

“The economic sector has N154,317, 542, 509.00 billion which represents 52.8%, social sector-N71,089,946,905.00 billion representing 24.32%, administrative sector-N55,962,853,211.00, standing at 19.15% while law and justice sector-N10,895,654,000.00, representing 3.73% of the budget.

He assured that the present administration under Governor Caleb Mutfwang is working assiduously towards implementing projects and programs in accordance with the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

“The government have captured about 70 critical projects submitted by the citizens during the 2024 citizens engagement town hall meetings across the 17 local government areas for relevant ministries department agencies (MDAs) to implement.

“To achieve these, the government is counting on citizens collective efforts to elevate the state to new heights of progress and development.”

Meanwhile, the accountant general of Plateau, Mrs Naanret Manset, prayed that the budget performance of 2025 should surpass previous year 2024.

