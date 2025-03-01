NNPC Foundation restores sight to 1,000 Nigerians, plans 3,000 more surgeries

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd.( NNPC) through its foundation, have conducted 1,000 free cataract surgeries in the Southwest, restoring sight to dozens of individuals; and is set to perform another 1,000 surgeries in the North and an additional 1,000 in the Southeast, South South before the end of the second quarter of 2025.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, stated this in his welcome address at NNPC Stakeholders engagement with national assembly Committee Clarks, deputy Clarks and administrative staff of the national Assembly at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, on Friday.

Soneye said the NNPC is committed to adding value to various sectors and communities across Nigeria, as the company

believes not just in fueling vehicles but also in fostering global partnerships that strengthen the oil industry for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

According to him, for nations like Nigeria, oil is more than just a commodity; it is the backbone of economic growth, industrialization, and social progress. It fuels transportation, powers industries, and generates revenues that support national development. The energy sector remains a major employer, creating opportunities for millions.- from exploration fields to refining plants and beyond.

Beyond its contribution to the macroeconomy, oil plays an integral role in our daily lives, often in ways we take for granted. It provides the energy that lights our homes, fuels our transportation systems, and serves as the foundation for critical industries such as plastics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Without oil, modern life as we know it would be”, he added.

Outlining the Company ‘s contributions to national development, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer said “we are collaborating with Afreximbank to complete the African Medical Center of Excellence (AMCE), a 500-bed hospital specializing in oncology, hematology, cardiology, and advanced medical training for Nigerians”

He explained that the strategic investment aims to enhance access to specialized healthcare, ensuring that Nigerians receive world-class medical treatment. The AMCE is scheduled to commence operations in June 2025.

Worthy of note, Sonoye said, is the NNPC Medical Hospital in Abuja alone which has attended to 122,483 patients in 2024, providing critical care to accident victims and offering essential medical services such as radiology, physiotherapy, maternity care, dental and eye treatments, and life-saving surgeries.

He acknowledged that NNPC hospitals continue to play a pivotal role in improving healthcare access and saving lives acrossNigeria. This is a direct demonstration of how NNPC is utilizing oil revenues to positively impact the lives of Nigerians on a daily basis.

“At NNPC Ltd., we remain committed to ensuring energy accessibility, economic stability, and fostering global partnerships that strengthen the oil industry for the benefit of our people”.

“Our responsibility is to harness this vital resource efficiently while aligning with global best practices in environmental sustainability and energy efficiency”

Furthermore, Sonoye assured that the NNPC will continue to drive policies and innovations that secure the prosperity of our Nigeria.

