NCDMB, APPO to establish centres of excellency African local content development

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) have recommitted their partnership towards establishing African centres of excellence in local content development. Both organisations also encouraged African petroleum-producing countries to develop specialised capacities in core services in the oil and gas industry and patronise and partner with one another in their areas of expertise.

These discussions took place on Thursday when the Secretary General of APPO, Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim visited the Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, at the agency’s liaison office in Abuja.

The APPO scribe reiterated the organisation’s proposal to partner NCDMB towards establishing centres of excellence in key aspects of the oil and gas industry. He remarked that NCDMB’s oil and gas parks would serve as centres of excellence, and accommodate original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and investors from other African oil-producing countries. Similar centres would be established in other African countries. Some firms had approached APPO to indicate interest to invest in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, particularly in the oil and gas parks, he added.

He said it was imperative for African oil producing countries to collaborate closely, since none of them had sufficient technical and financial capacity to operate independently, whereas close collaboration will actualise the noble objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Referencing Nigeria’s decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, Ibrahim charged NCDMB to use its capacity building initiatives and facilities to train technicians and personnel who can work in key areas of the oil industry across Africa.

He also invited NCDMB to partner and participate in the 4th African Local Content Roundtable (ALCR), planned to hold in Congo, to be hosted by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo.

He emphasised the need for NCDMB to reach out more to African oil producers and, share its success stories with those countries that looked up to Nigeria for guidance in local content and oil and gas operations.

According to him APPO is determined to change the perception that African oil producing countries would continue to rely on foreign nations and external institutions to harness their petroleum resources. To achieve this, Africa oil producers must accelerate steps in innovating technology and providing the funding needed for the sector’s operations, with one of the steps being the establishment of the African Energy Bank.

He lauded NCDMB for achieving consistent Nigerian content development in the past 14 years, underpinned by a robust framework, backed with strong political will. Most African nations lack such structures, and subsumed their local content policies and agencies under their petroleum ministry or the national oil company, he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary NCDMB reeled out the Board’s strategic support to other African petroleum nations, including the memorandum of agreement (MoU) on collaboration it signed with the Petroleum Commission Ghana, in 2024, and with the Senegalese’s National Local Content Monitoring Committee in 2023, as well as capacity building workshops it organised for other African oil producing countries.

The Board is equally projecting and showcasing the capacities of established Nigerian oil and gas service companies to other African nations, opening new vista of opportunities for them in those markets. He underlined the need for Nigerian service companies to partner local companies whenever they enter other African countries, and to obey local laws.

Ogbe expressed delight over the proposal to designate the oil and gas parks as African centres of excellence, and affirmed that the parks would be completed and commissioned this year, 2025. The Board has started inviting manufacturers and other intending investors to apply and take up shop floors in the park. He extended an invitation to OEMs and other investors from across Africa and beyond to invest in the oil and gas park, remarking that Nigerian content emphasises domiciliation and domestication of capacities, and not indigenisation.

The NCDMB boss commended the APPO Scribe for his meritorious service to the African energy industry, culminating in the establishment the African Energy Bank, which has its headquarters in Abuja. He requested him to continue serving the African oil industry, even after the expiration of his tenure at APPO later this year.

