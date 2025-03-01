33.1 C
Minister of Women Affairs calls for immediate release of Benue Varsity abducted girls

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

 

 

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, is deeply concerned and disturbed by the kidnapping of four students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State

 

The Minister through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on Friday, Mr Jonathan Eze, strongly condemned the heinous act and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students.

 

The Minister appealed to the kidnappers to consider the traumatic impact of their actions on the students, their families, and the entire university community. She emphasized that the students are innocent and deserve to be freed without harm.

 

The Minister also called on security agents to ensure the safe release of the students, and urged  anyone with information about the kidnapping to come forward and assist the security agencies in their investigation.

 

The Minister reassures the families of the abducted students that the government is committed to ensuring their safe return. She calls on all Nigerians to join her in praying for the quick and safe release of the students.

 

The sudents  were reportedly kidnapped while heading to study at the Aper Aku Auditorium, on the road linking the hostels and the College of Agriculture, Extension, and Communication. The kidnappers allegedly emerged from the bushes and took the students away.

 

