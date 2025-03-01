Malnutrition: ‘NRCS holds 4 day learning camps for mother’s clubs in BAY states in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Red Cross Society,(BRCS), in partnership with the committee of International Federation of the Red Cross (CIFRC), International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), and other partners have organised a four day Nigerian Red Cross Society peer Learning Camp for participants from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

The NRCS mother’s clubs which is , working in 90 communities across 9 local government areas of Adamawa Borno and Yobe states, targeted, and trained 340 volunteers and health workers were trained on nutrition and epidemic control, and 105 mothers clubs were established for community-based nutrition support and education across the BAY states.

The volunteer also reached 191 ,370 households with nutrition and messages , 302, 772 children screened, where 30,619 with severed acute malnutrition referred to the health facilities, while 55,907 moderately malnourished children were placed on supplementary feeding programme

Also, 708,466 mothers and caregivers were educated on health and nutrition practices and water purification tablets and aqua tabs were distributed to 3,000 households, as well as 4 oral rehydration point treating 1,792 person’s showing symptoms of acute watery diarrhea were referred and treated at ORP..

The team also conducted 205 hygiene promotion session across the 9 local government in 3 states and distributed multipurpose cash grant to 3,000 caregivers for nutritional support. Provide mosquito and hygiene kits to reduce disease rusks and 90 papa clubs firmed in targeted communities engaging men in nutrition and health advocacy .

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the NRCS mother’s club peer Learning Camp held at the Barwee Hotels, Maiduguri, the Borno state Head of Service designate, Dr Aminu Ghuluze assured the Red Cross movement that the Borno state government will continue to partner with red cross and other humanitarian partners to curb malnutrition and others health challenges in the state.

Dr Aminu Ghuluze who is also healthcare Advisor of the NRCS Borno state chapter said the society in Borno state is planing to honour and organize investiture for Governor Babagana Zulum as the grand patron of the society in Borno during the forthcoming Nigerian Red Cross day in Maiduguri due to his support to Red Cross, humanitarian activities and healthcare.

In his response, the Borno state commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gamibo represented by Alhaji Mohammed Hamza commended the Red Cross movement for the role they played through out over a decade long insurgency and the recent flood disaster that raveged the state.

He called on all humanitarian organisations and donor partners to partner with the Red Cross stressing that they have the largest spread across the 774 local government areas of the country and have community acceptance.

“I am honored to be with you today at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Mother’s Club peer Learning Camp holding here in Maiduguri. This gathering is a gathering of experienced humanitarian workers. Borno state government is aware of the role that NRCS is playing and other humanitarian partners, we will continue to partner with you”,” Ghuluze said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Borno state chairman of the NRCS, Alhaji Bulama Gubio represented by his Vice, Alhaji Abba Monguno said despite the decade long insurgency the NRCS have done well in accessing hard to reach areas as it has community volunteers in all the 27 local government area of the state.

” To us in NRCS there is no unaccessible area in Borno state , we have reached all the 27 LGAs through community volunteers who are living within the community. Our volunteers have done well in areas of immunization, cholera outbreak, malnutrition,, recent flood disaster and other Humanitarian activities in Borno state he said…

During the closing ceremony many personalities, the volunteers teams and individuals were honoured.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2