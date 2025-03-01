Goronyo receives Thomas Sankara African Leadership Prize

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has been honoured with the prestigious Thomas Sankara African Leadership Prize.

The award recognises him as an Icon of Selfless and Innovative Leadership in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to governance, leadership, and national development.

Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Prize is bestowed upon individuals who embody selfless service, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to societal advancement.

Goronyo’s leadership has been marked by innovation, commitment, and an unwavering dedication to public service.

Also, his significant contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructural development—particularly in public works—have not only improved the nation’s water, sanitation and road sectors but also stimulated economic growth and reinforced national cohesion. His exemplary service remains a source of inspiration for many across the African continent.

In his Acceptance Speech, the Minister of State for Works, Goronyo expressed his deep appreciation to the Youth Partnership for African Development (YOUPAD) for the recognition.

He reaffirmed his commitment to national development and sustainable progress across Africa, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in achieving a prosperous and peaceful continent.

Goronyo noted that while he had previously declined multiple award offers to remain focused on his mandate, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he was compelled by the remarkable credibility and legacy of the Thomas Sankara African Leadership Prize to accept the distinguished honour—his first since assuming office.

He further stated, “I want to use this opportunity to commend our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for embarking on numerous infrastructure projects, particularly road and bridge development, which are the backbone of economic growth.

“Without road infrastructure, nothing can be achieved, as it remains the key driver of the economy,”.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, on behalf of the Minister, the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi expressed gratitude to YOUPAD for recognising a visionary leader dedicated to transforming lives and building a better future for Nigerians and Africans, at large.

The award presentation ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Managing Director of FERMA, the Director of Press, the Chief of Staff, Special Advisers to the Minister, and key members of YOUPAD’s leadership, like the President, Vice President, and Nigerian Peace Coordinator. Other distinguished guests from various sectors also honoured the event with their presence.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2