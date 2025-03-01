33.1 C
Freedom Online yearly lecture, 6th edition held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0141

L-R… Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Oba Gani Abiodun Adams; former Minister of Police Affairs, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (Rtd); MD/Editor-in-Chief, Freedom Online, Mr Gabriel Akinadewo; Chairman of the occasion, Chief Bode George; former Rivers State Deputy Governor/Representative of Rivers State Governor, Engr Tele Ikuru; Senator Gbenga Daniel  during the 6th Freedom Online Yearly Lecture theme ‘ Nigeria’s Socio-Political Challenges; Whose Fault , Leaders or the Led?  held in Lagos .on 27/2/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… MD/Editor-in-Chief, Freedom Online, Mr Gabriel Akinadewo; Chairman of the occasion, Chief Bode George; former Rivers State Deputy Governor/Representative of Rivers State Governor, Engr Tele Ikuru (receiving the Governor of the Year award on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara) and Senator Gbenga Daniel.

 L-r… MD/Editor-in-Chief, Freedom Online, Mr Gabriel Akinadewo; Executive Secretary Centre for Policy & Development Studies ,Ilapa Ogun State Prof Akinyemi Onigbinde ;received award  from   former  Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele.

L-r… Publisher, Newsmart Global Communications Limited, Rose Moses with  former Commissioner for Information and Communications in Rivers State, Ibim Semenitari .

L-r …MD/Editor-in-Chief, Freedom Online, Mr Gabriel Akinadewo; Group Head, Media and External Relations · United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc , Ramon Nasir Olanrewaju, received award for his company from Edwin Igbokwe.

L-r …MD/Editor-in-Chief, Freedom Online, Mr Gabriel Akinadewo;  former Commissioner for Information and Communications in Rivers State, Ibim Semenitari ;presenting award to Dangote,  Group, received by Corporate Communications Manager at Dangote Industries Limited  Francis AwowoleBrowne.

L-r … CEO/Editor-in-Chief. National Daily Newspaper, Sylvester Ebodaghe; Group Head, Media and External Relations · United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc , Ramon Olanrewaju; MD/Editor-in-Chief , NewsreelDaily, Seyi Fasugba .

L-r…Corporate Communications Manager at Dangote Industries Limited .Francis Awowole-Browne;  MD/Editor-in-Chief , NewsreelDaily, Seyi Fasugba and MD/Editor-in-Chief, Freedom Online, Mr Gabriel Akinadewo.

L-r… Chairman of the occasion, Chief Bode George; former Rivers State Deputy Governor/Representative of Rivers State Governor, Engr Tele Ikuru; exchanging greetings with  Senator Gbenga Daniel  and . former Lagos State  Deputy Governor, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele.

Cross Section of the Guest during the 6th Freedom Online Yearly Lecture theme ‘ Nigeria’s Socio-Political Challenges; Whose Fault , Leaders or the Led? in Lagos on 27/2/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

