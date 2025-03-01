FCT Police Command Intensifies Fight Against Criminality: 245 suspects arrested, hard drugs , dangerous weapons recovered

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In a renewed effort to enhance security across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Police Command has intensified its crackdown on criminal activities, showcasing an unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. Between February 6 and February 23, 2025, the Command conducted a series of intelligence-led raid operations targeting criminal hideouts, black spots, and abandoned buildings throughout the territory.

These high-impact operations, executed with precision focused on crime-prone areas including Kurudu, Dutse Alhaji, Kubwa, Wuye, Galadimawa, Iddo, Kuje, Apo, Zuba, Asokoro, Karshi, Karu, Byazhin, and other strategic locations.

As a result, a total of two hundred and forty-five (245) suspects were apprehended. These individuals are currently undergoing thorough profiling and screening. Those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to a release issued to newsmen by the Command ‘s Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in Abuja on Friday some items were recovered from the suspects.

She said that the operations led to the recovery of a substantial cache of dangerous weapons, illicit substances, and items linked to criminal activities, including:

– A large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

– Three (3) axes and three (3) machetes, often used in violent crimes.

– Six (6) small tubes of glue.

– Five (5) handmade bongs, materials commonly associated with substance abuse.

– Eight (8) pairs of scissors.

– Five (5) ID cards.

– Several small transparent plastic containers and various pills suspected to be illicit substances.

Crackdown on Abandoned Buildings and Isolated Areas

The Command has also heightened surveillance on abandoned buildings and isolated areas identified as potential hideouts for criminals. Intelligence reports indicate that some of these structures are being misused for illicit activities, including drug abuse and organized crime.

To address this trend, security checks have been intensified on such structures, and several have been raided and cleared of illegal occupants. Property owners are strongly advised to secure their buildings to prevent misuse, while relevant government agencies are encouraged to expedite necessary actions to tackle this growing concern.

The Commissioner of Police of the FCT Police Command Cp Olatunji Disu, psc, reassures all residents of its unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment. The public is urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the Police via the following emergency contacts:- 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653, Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192

The FCT Police Command remains dedicated to fostering a secure community, and we will continue to take decisive action against all forms of criminality. Together, we can ensure a safer environment for all.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2