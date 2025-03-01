DYKKE: From Chartered Accountant to rising Afrobeat Star

In the ever-evolving Nigerian music industry, many artists come from diverse backgrounds, bringing unique experiences into their craft. One such rising star is Dike Ubochioma Chukwuebuka, popularly known as DYKKE, whose journey from the world of finance to the music scene is as inspiring as it is intriguing.

From Accounting to Afrobeat

Hailing from Rivers State, Nigeria, DYKKE is the youngest of seven siblings. He grew up in Port Harcourt, where he completed his education and became a Chartered Accountant, holding a BSc, MSc, and ACA certification. However, despite his academic achievements, music remained a deep passion—a passion nurtured by his elder brothers.

“As a child, I watched my brothers buy songbooks, sing, and rap different kinds of songs,” he recalls. “At some point, I joined them, and over time, I developed the ability to write and perform my own music.”

DYKKE’s creative process is a blend of personal experience, emotions, and external influences. “I get inspiration from life experiences, other people’s stories, topics I want to discuss, and even the sounds I hear around me,” he explains. “Sometimes, it happens subconsciously.”

Like many independent musicians, DYKKE faces the challenge of getting his music to a wider audience. “Promoting my songs without a major label or sponsor is a challenge,” he admits. “I’m still working on building partnerships to ease the process.”

When asked about his biggest influences, DYKKE credits the Afrobeat stars who continue to push boundaries with their creativity. He has also explored collaborations with other artists, describing the experience as “amazing.”

DYKKE recently released Call Jehovah, which is available on all streaming platforms, with the official music video on YouTube. “I’m also working on a new song that I’ll be announcing soon. Stay tuned!” he teases.

Grateful for the support he has received so far, DYKKE assures his fans that he will continue to deliver great music. “Thank you so much for your love and support. I will keep dropping hits and amazing songs.”

Fans can connect with DYKKE on social media:

TikTok, Instagram, Threads: @Dykieofficial

Facebook, X (Twitter): @Amurdykie

