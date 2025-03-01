Deputy Speaker, Kalu celebrates Senator Abaribe on his 70th Birthday

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe on his 70th birthday, commending his dedication to public service.

Kalu also commended Senator Abaribe’s tireless commitment to the people of Abia South Senatorial District he represents at the Senate, acknowledging his remarkable legacy as a voice for equity and justice in Nigeria, particularly in the South East geopolitical zone.

He said that Senator Abaribe’s modest contributions to Nigeria’s development, his candour and commitment to social justice also attest to an enduring legacy of political courage.

“Today, we celebrate a man who has dedicated his life to serving others. Senator Abaribe’s commitment to the people of Abia South and Nigeria as a whole is truly inspiring. His courage and conviction in the face of adversity are commendable.

“His contributions to Nigeria’s development, his commitment to social justice, and dedication to the people of Abia South are a testament to his enduring legacy”, Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker wished Senator Abaribe who is also a former Deputy Governor of Abia State and former Senate minority leader good health, happiness, and continued service to the nation.

“As we celebrate Senator Abaribe’s 70th birthday, we reflect on a life of purpose and impact. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations. Congratulations, Your Excellency, Kalu said.

