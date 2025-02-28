Wike Warns Fubara: Disobeying Supreme Court Order Invites Anarchy

Favour Ishember, Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State that disobeying the Supreme Court’s order on the Local Governments Council elections would be tantamount to anarchy.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Wike emphasized that Fubara is well aware of the consequences of disregarding the court’s ruling.

Wike’s statement comes after the Supreme Court dismissed Fubara’s suit seeking to remove 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court’s decision upheld the positions of the 27 lawmakers, dealing a significant blow to Fubara’s efforts to challenge their legitimacy.

Wike cautioned Fubara against ignoring the Supreme Court’s order, reminding him that he has already disobeyed the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. “You’ve disobeyed the Federal High Court, you’ve disobeyed the Court of Appeal, that does not mean you will dare the Supreme Court,” Wike said.

“He knows the consequences of disobeying court the Supreme Court order, that will be tantamount to anarchy.

The Minister also expressed confidence that the Supreme Court’s judgment marked the end of lawlessness in Rivers State. “I know with the Supreme Court judgment, the end has come for lawlessness,” he stated. Wike further noted that Fubara’s actions, including the appointment of commissioners who “never existed in the first place,” would not be recognized.

“I know that in his right senses he knows that the end has come.

All those commmisioners he’s taking them as sons are all gone, they were not commmissioners , they never existed in the first place. I don’t wish him that, that he will say he will not obey Supreme Court order”.

Wike urged Fubara to respect the Supreme Court’s order and avoid plunging the state into chaos. The Minister’s warning highlights the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the judiciary’s decisions.

The former Rivers governor also took a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, accusing them of supporting lawlessness in the state.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, which nullified the local government elections held on October 5, 2024, represents the final legal authority on the matter.¹

The Supreme Court verdict is a significant development in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, reinforcing the authority of the Amaewhule-led Assembly.

The Supreme Court’s decision overturned the November 21, 2024, judgment of the Abuja Court of Appeal, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji.

This ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for the political landscape of Rivers State. With the Supreme Court’s verdict, Governor Fubara is left with no choice but to accept the decision and move forward.