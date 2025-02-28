31.4 C
Lagos
February 28, 2025
Trending now

Disobeying Supreme Court order invitation to anarchy, Wike warns Fubara

Wike Warns Fubara: Disobeying Supreme Court Order Invites Anarchy

Press Conference on effects of proposed tax reform Bill held in Abuja

Malnutrition: UNICEF commends social inclusion agenda in budget allocations for children

Livestock development ministry: a dream come true , says MACBAN president

Kunle Ahmed harps on digital disruption, social innovation as growth drivers for…

3 Air Peace aircraft suffer bird strikes in 24 hours

Murder of Anambra lawmaker : Onitsha indigenes petition IGP, demand justice

Bayelsa set to partner NEXIM Bank on Non-Oil Exports Promotion

Governor Kefas task government officials to serve the people through policies of…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Press Conference on effects of proposed tax reform Bill held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo089

From left… North Central Zonal Secretary, Association of Bureau de Change of Nigeria, (ABCON)  Chairman, ABCON,  Thomas Okoye and his personal Assistant, Isaac Okoroye during a press conference on the effects of the proposed tax reform Bill at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 26,2024

Editor

Nigeria First lady pays visit to IBB, Abdusalami in Minna

Peter Anayo

Daughters of Zion prayer Network in conjunction with The Lord’s Worshipers Assembly rehabilitation camp for addicts held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO