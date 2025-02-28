Obasa’s forceful takeover as Speaker throws Lagos Assembly into anarchy, presides over plenary of 4 members

.36 lawmakers pledge loyalty to Meranda .as police withdraw, restore her security details

.Unfolding impunity, betrayal of democracy, throwback to military dictatorship – Atiku

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The intrigues trailing the crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly took a turn for the worse on Thursday morning, following the withdrawal of all the police escorts of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

The withdrawal of the security details has echoed across the state, with several groups condemning the action of the police authorities.

The groups are expressing fears of the safety of the Speaker, stating that the withdrawal of her security details has exposed her to danger.

This was in a report shared with our correspondent, noting, “All Police escort guarding Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda and those safe guarding the Lagos House of Assembly has been withdrawn with immediate effect leaving the house and the speaker vulnerable to attack!!!”

Shortly after, the ousted Speaker of the House, Hon Mudashiru Obasa stormed into the House and gained access to the Speaker’s office.

Obasa made a dramatic return after arriving at the Assembly Complex with security operatives.

“I’ve resumed, and I remain the Speaker of the Assembly,” Obasa told reporters on the premises of the House.

Asked whether he has been reinstated as speaker, Obasa said, “I’ve never been removed. Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional but in doing that, you must follow the due process. I am not against that. If I do that, then I am not democratic.”

The embattled former Speaker presided over the plenary, which had only four other members in the chamber.

As at the time of filing the report, the outcome of the plenary session was not made public.

Daily Champion reports that since the removal of Obasa on January 13, the House has been engulfed in a series of crisis.

The situation has so far escalated with the Department of State Services also getting involved.

Though DSS has given an explanation that the acting Clerk of the House, Babatunde Ottun invited them to provide security, the House condemned the action of the operatives.

The House had argued that the operatives were not invited to lock up the Speaker and other principal officers’ offices.

In the meantime, Thirty-six of the 40-member Lagos House of Assembly have resolved to stand firmly behind Meranda.

The decision of the 36 members, who gathered at the assembly garden on Thursday afternoon, followed the ousted Obasa’s forceful takeover of the office of the speaker, aided by a retinue of thugs and armed men.

The lawmakers, who had earlier on February 17, passed a vote of confidence on Meranda, dared all consequences to stand by their earlier decision.

A lawmaker who pleaded anonymity, said he and his other colleagues are resolved to ensure that their decision to remove Obasa stands.

“He was not elected speaker from his constituency. We all endured his master-slave relationship for close to 10 years. Now, we have said enough is enough and we are not looking back,” the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, four out of 39 other lawmakers, Hon Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly called, Osmak, representing Mushin Constituency 1, Hon. Olumoh Sa’ad Lukman representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 1, Hon. Abdulkareem Jubreel Ayodeji representing Agege Constituency II and Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, have been spotted accompanying Obasa to the complex.

As at the time of filing this report, the doors to the office of the Speaker had been forced open by Obasa loyalists, with huge-chestesd thugs scattered over strategic places in the complex.

Also, some armed miscreants, who accompanied Obasa to the complex were seen making threatening remarks, and vowing to take possession of all the offices in the complex.

The access roads to the complex have been taken over by people suspected to be Obasa’s thugs who arrived the scene in unmarked Kombi buses .

Motorists were forced to drive through alternative routes as all entrances have been blocked to traffic.

Meanwhile, several women groups have also described the takeover as an attack on all women in Nigeria, claiming that Princess Meranda is being victimised because of her gender.

“What exactly do they want. This woman did not impose herself on the House. Her choice as Speaker was a unanimous decision of the House. By removing her security details, they have simply exposed her to unecessary danger. This is not good for our country. It is not good for our democracy. All these dangerous politics must stop.

“I tell you, all these are happening to the Speaker because she is a woman. We know all those behind the crisis, and it is high time they realised that they cannot continue to push women down in the politics of Nigeria. We are still deliberating on what to do, and by the time we are ready, they will realise that women too have powers to defend a fellow woman,” a leader of the women groups stated.

Another woman leader in the state, who pleaded anonymity, called for action from the women groups in the country. “The time has come for all women in the country to join hands and defend a fellow woman. Speaker Meranda has displayed a true quality of a well-brought-up princess, but the men are not seeing this. All they want is to relegate us to the background in the scheme of things. All her colleagues came together to pick her, but they are not okay with that. The question that should be asked now is if they will act same way if Meranda were their daughter,”

Aside the women, many Nigerians have spoken against the attempts by the powers to arm-twist the assembly members.

“I pray they listen to the words of reasoning right now before this consumes every one of us. What exactly do they want? This is not democracy. Any good democrat would have commended members of the Lagos assembly for their decision to stand by their choice of Speaker. It is democracy at work and I fear that this may hurt the party if nothing is done to stop it now,” an APC chieftain said.

Champion however learnt that ,The Lagos State Police Command says it has restored the security details of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, stated this on Thursday during a press conference at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

Recall that security escorts attached to the speaker’s office and residence were withdrawn early on Thursday morning.

Jimoh confirmed that the withdrawn security personnel have been reinstated.

He added that the withdrawal of security details for the Speaker and other very Important Personalities (VIPs) in the state were part of an ongoing audit of police personnel and firearms.

He said: “Periodic audits of police personnel attached to eminent personalities and groups is a statutory procedure laid down by the police. This is not limited to the Lagos State Police Command alone; it ensures that police personnel are accounted for, including their firearms and other crime-fighting equipment in their possession. It also ensures that they remain on their duty posts and that their firearms and equipment are not misused.

“The exercise will also give the command the opportunity to identify where police personnel have been posted without approval or those who are on illegal duties and unapproved duty posts. “This will allow us to withdraw those from unapproved posts, those with invalid approvals, and those on illegal duties, redeploying them to police posts, stations, divisions, and area commands to provide security and safety for all Lagosians.

“It is important to note that Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, with a population of more than 20 million but with a total police personnel strength of less than 18,000, needs more officers at police posts, stations, and divisions to ensure the safety and adequate protection of lives and property in the state.”

“The Special Protection Units Department at the Force Headquarters has been mandated to provide security coverage for every Nigerian needing police protection.

“Henceforth, the deployment of police personnel for guard duties and personal protection will be centrally managed at the Force Headquarters. In the ongoing personnel audit, some approvals for police personnel in Lagos State attached to certain personalities cannot be traced or verified.

“However, they can still apply to the Inspector-General of Police for approval, which will be treated urgently on merit, as stipulated in the police regulations for the guards and protection of VIPs, non-VIPs, and other individuals.”

He added that the audit is being conducted across other state police commands, not just in Lagos.

Meanwhile, former vice president and flag bearer of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the shenanigans that took place in the Lagos State Assembly on Thursday.

“The unfolding events in the Lagos State House of Assembly over the past few weeks have exposed the dangerous erosion of democratic principles in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Just days after Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, a founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kaduna State, publicly accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of engaging in selective machine politics, the crisis in the Lagos legislature has provided troubling validation of these claims.

The unceremonious removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa by an overwhelming majority of Assembly members and the historic appointment of Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly should have marked a step forward for democracy.

Instead, what we are witnessing is a calculated attempt to subvert the will of the legislature through backdoor tactics and the deployment of state-backed security forces to strong-arm elected representatives.

Two weeks ago, reports emerged of security operatives storming the House in an attempt to enforce a leadership change that would return Obasa as Speaker. This blatant abuse of power mirrors the dark days of military dictatorship and raises serious questions about the integrity of democratic governance in Lagos State.

Despite his undisputed influence over Lagos politics, President Bola A. Tinubu has remained conspicuously silent on the matter. His refusal to address the crisis suggests a tacit endorsement of the anti-democratic maneuvers aimed at imposing his preferred candidate against the overwhelming will of Assembly members. This silence is deafening and deeply concerning.

As Mallam el-Rufai rightly pointed out, Lagos politics has become a battleground between the noble values of Omoluabi — rooted in integrity, fairness, and public service — and the crass, strong-arm tactics of Area Boy politics, where power is retained through coercion rather than consensus.

Nigeria’s democracy was hard-fought and must not be undermined by those who should be its foremost guardians. We call on President Tinubu to publicly denounce any attempt to subvert the democratic process in Lagos and ensure that the principles of fairness, justice, and due process prevail.

What happened at the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday is nothing short of an assault on democracy and a throwback to the dark days of military dictatorship. We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and resolute in defending the sanctity of our democratic institutions”.

