NAF orders investigation into Unuguwan Gangara Barakallahu incident

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBE, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirms that an incident involving its personnel and some civilians occurred on 26 February 2025, at Unguwan Gangare, Barakallahu, Kaduna State. The unfortunate incident resulted in injuries to some individuals, who are currently receiving medical care at the 461 NAF Hospital.

Additionally, we deeply regret the loss of life and have reached out to the family of the deceased to express our condolences and assure them of a thorough investigation and justice.

A statement signed by the Director Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa said the NAF remains a highly disciplined and professional force committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct in all engagements.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is already underway. Any personnel found culpable will face the full weight of the law in line with our commitment to justice and accountability.

We urge members of the public to remain calm as we work diligently to ascertain the facts and ensure that appropriate actions are taken. The NAF remains steadfast in its duty to protect and serve the Nigerian people while maintaining the trust and confidence of our host communities.

