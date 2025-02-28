February 28, 2025
Trending now

Oddity: Anambra native doctors move to expose pastors seeking spiritual powers to…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 28, 2025

FCT-IRS records impressive ₦43.8 bn revenue in January 2025

Reps, NBTE lament low access to technical, vocational education in Nigeria

NAF orders investigation into Unuguwan Gangara Barakallahu incident

FAAC shares N1.703trn January revenue among FG, States, LGs as Borno revenue…

At Cameroon Economic Meeting, Elumelu advocates strategic collective partnership to boost African…

Obasa’s forceful takeover as Speaker throws Lagos Assembly into anarchy, presides over…

Defections: Fubara quetions INEC’s neurtrality on enforcement of constitutional provisions

Group laments poor govt support to people with mental health

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

NAF orders investigation into Unuguwan Gangara Barakallahu incident

by Peter Anayo094

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBE, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirms that an incident involving its personnel and some civilians occurred on 26 February 2025, at Unguwan Gangare, Barakallahu, Kaduna State. The unfortunate incident resulted in injuries to some individuals, who are currently receiving medical care at the 461 NAF Hospital.

 

Additionally, we deeply regret the loss of life and have reached out to the family of the deceased to express our condolences and assure them of a thorough investigation and justice.

 

A statement signed by the Director Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa said the NAF remains a highly disciplined and professional force committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct in all engagements.

 

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is already underway. Any personnel found culpable will face the full weight of the law in line with our commitment to justice and accountability.

 

We urge members of the public to remain calm as we work diligently to ascertain the facts and ensure that appropriate actions are taken. The NAF remains steadfast in its duty to protect and serve the Nigerian people while maintaining the trust and confidence of our host communities.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

We must be resolute in our commitment to governance, Governor Mutfwang insist

Peter Anayo

Darkness engulfs Nigeria as national grid collapses again

Editor

We will lift West African nations out of poverty, says Tinubu

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO