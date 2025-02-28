Murder of Anambra lawmaker : Onitsha indigenes petition IGP, demand justice

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Dissatisfied with the manner Anambra State Police Command is handling the murder case of the lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1, in the Anambra state House of Assembly, the late Hon Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped, murdered and his corpse dumped at the second Niger Bridge, indigenes of Onitsha, have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, demanding justice.

The indigenes in a town hall meeting presided over by the. Obi of Onitsha, HRM, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, urged the IGP to take over the investigation stating that they want transparency, accountability, and swift justice stating that they were not satisfied with the manner of investigation by the state Police command as it raised several critical questions and the actions of the authorities, including the timeline of Hon. Azuka’s death, the routine freezing of bank accounts of kidnapped victims, and the circumstances surrounding the escape of two suspects.

According to them, ” In the light of the unsatisfactory handling of this high-profile case, the Onitsha

community is calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the investigation from the State Police Command.

Among those in attendance at the meeting included several hundred indigenes and those in diaspora who vowed that the murder would not be swept under the carpet.

Recall that two of the arrested suspects were said to have escaped thereby worsening the ugly situation.

