31.4 C
Lagos
February 28, 2025
Trending now

Disobeying Supreme Court order invitation to anarchy, Wike warns Fubara

Wike Warns Fubara: Disobeying Supreme Court Order Invites Anarchy

Press Conference on effects of proposed tax reform Bill held in Abuja

Malnutrition: UNICEF commends social inclusion agenda in budget allocations for children

Livestock development ministry: a dream come true , says MACBAN president

Kunle Ahmed harps on digital disruption, social innovation as growth drivers for…

3 Air Peace aircraft suffer bird strikes in 24 hours

Murder of Anambra lawmaker : Onitsha indigenes petition IGP, demand justice

Bayelsa set to partner NEXIM Bank on Non-Oil Exports Promotion

Governor Kefas task government officials to serve the people through policies of…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Murder of Anambra lawmaker : Onitsha indigenes petition IGP, demand justice

by Peter Anayo0104

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

 

Dissatisfied with the manner Anambra State Police Command is handling the murder case of the lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1, in the Anambra state House of Assembly, the late Hon Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped, murdered and his corpse dumped at the second Niger Bridge,  indigenes of Onitsha, have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP,  Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, demanding justice.

 

The indigenes in a town hall meeting presided over by the. Obi of Onitsha, HRM, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, urged the IGP to take over the investigation stating that they want transparency, accountability, and swift justice stating that they were not satisfied with the manner of investigation by the state Police command as it raised several critical questions and the actions of the authorities, including the timeline of Hon. Azuka’s death, the routine freezing of bank accounts of kidnapped victims, and the circumstances surrounding the escape of two suspects.

 

According to them, ” In the light of the unsatisfactory handling of this high-profile case, the Onitsha

community is calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the investigation from the State Police Command.

 

Among those in attendance at the meeting included several hundred indigenes and those in diaspora who vowed that the murder would not be swept under the carpet.

 

Recall that two of the arrested suspects were said to have escaped thereby worsening the ugly situation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NIA trains over 171 drivers, dispatch riders on sustainable eco-driving

Kelvin Egerue

Energy Expert Urges President Tinubu to End Petrol Import Racket, Prioritise Local Refining

Editor

FG commends ILO for support

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO