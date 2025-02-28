Livestock development ministry: a dream come true , says MACBAN president

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The National president of Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Othman Ngelzarma, has described the creation of the livestock development ministry as a dream come true.

Ngelzarma, stated that this is a long-overdue achievement. “We have been advocating for a ministry dedicated to livestock development for decades, and by the grace of God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration made it a reality. I was part of the reform committee that drafted the proposal submitted to the President, and I played a role in the entire process.

“The livestock ministry is not just for cattle; it covers all livestock—sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, donkeys, and even dogs. This ministry provides an opportunity to harness the potential of the livestock sector for the benefit of the nation. If well-managed, it can create employment, generate foreign revenue through exports, and reduce the federal government’s spending on meat imports.

MACBAN president who was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Plateau State chapter executives of MACBAN, held at Jos Central Mosque, pointed out that Plateau and Kaduna elected their leaders through an open and widely accepted election unlike other states where leaders emerged through consensus, though in accordance with the provision of the association’s constitution.

He further stated that the conflicts between farmers and herders in Nigeria oftentimes stem from resource-based struggles, but politics has introduced religious and ethnic narratives that further complicated the situation.

“Today, we are here to formally integrate the newly elected chapter in the state and give them the mandate to oversee the affairs of this association for the next four years, by the grace of God.”

“Beyond inauguration, we use these gatherings to educate our members on critical issues. One of the key issues we address is the need to prevent animals from straying into farmlands and causing destruction. We do not condone such actions. Whenever we establish leadership in a state, we also extend a hand of fellowship to farmers’ associations and other non-state actors working to maintain peace and security.”

On relative peace being witnessed on the Plateau, Ngelzarma assured, “We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to sustain peace.Our goal is to strengthen communication and understanding between all groups, fostering unity and long-term stability.”

Yusuf Ibrahim Babayo, MACBAN chairman Plateau state chapter, promised to continue supporting government programs and charged security personnel to always adhere to their rules of engagement most especially in times of eventuality and adversity.

“Too often, our communities suffer because, whenever an incident occurs, security personnel move in and arrest people randomly without identifying the actual culprits. This only allows the real criminals to escape. A proper investigation must come before arrests.”

