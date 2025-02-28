28.1 C
Imo State Police rescue two stolen Children, turn down N1m bribe from syndicate

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU , Owerri 

 

 

Operatives  of Imo State  Police Command have rescued  two  stolen Children in the state and rejected  the sum of  N1m bribe  from a  suspected child thief  syndicate

 

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Imo State  Capital, Friday and signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, the operatives of the command, demonstrated their  commitment to integrity and public safety  during the operation

 

The spokesman  further said that the operatives  arrested the  two suspects  and rescued the  two stolen children in separate operations adding, ” In a strong display of professionalism,  the operatives rejected a ₦1 million bribe to ensure justice prevailed.”

 

He went on,  ” on February 4, 2025, the  detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) arrested a 32-year-old woman, Confidence Odoh, of Umuanyo Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA, for abducting her ex-neighbor’s 3-year-old son, Nzubechi Ududiri, on February 1, 2025.”

 

According to him, Investigations revealed she stole the child while the child was playing in the compound where she resides.

 

He said the child was rescued and reunited with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ududiri Michael, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend possible accomplices.

The police statement went on, ” in a separate development on February 21, 2025, operatives of the Safer Highway Unit, while conducting a stop-and-search along the Owerri-Aba express road, apprehended Eze Chika  of Obiokwara Umualoma, Ideato North LGA, found with a suspected stolen 4-year-old child. Initially, she claimed the child was hers but later admitted to purchasing the child from a suspected child trafficking syndicate in Aba for ₦1.8 million.”

It explained that in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, the suspect offered the officers a ₦1 million bribe, which was outrightly rejected pointing out that the officers proceeded with the lawful arrest and ensured the safe rescue of the child.

He assured that, further investigations revealed possible links to a larger trafficking network, and more arrests are expected. Efforts are underway to identify the child’s biological parents.

 

The spokesman said that the  State  Command remains committed to combating child trafficking and other organized crimes. Residents, especially parents, are urged to stay vigilant, monitor their children closely, and report suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or via 0803 477 3600, 08148024755.

 

