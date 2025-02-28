Governor Kefas task government officials to serve the people through policies of tangible benefits

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba state Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has tasked government officials to serve the people of the state by translating policies into tangible benefits.

The Governor stated this while declaring open a two-day capacity-building workshop organised by the state government in collaboration with Euclase Resources Limited.

The Workshop is holding at the Tim Royal Hotel Jalingo, the state capital.

The essence of the two-day workshop on monitoring and evaluation of Government Policies, projects, and Programmes for Taraba State Government officials is to equip them with the necessary tools to effectively monitor and evaluate policies.

The workshop is expected to enhance the capacity of government officials, enabling them to implement policies that drive sustainable development across Taraba State.

Declaring the workshop open, Gov Agbu Kefas urged participants to maintain an open mind throughout the workshop, stressing the need for harmony and collaboration in government operations.

The Governor said that as leaders serving under his government, the participants must focus on solutions and practical ways to transform policies into meaningful outcomes for the people.

Giving an overview of the training, the Chief Executive Officer of Euclase Resources Limited, Major General Henry Ayamasaowei, commended Governor Kefas for his visionary leadership and his Five Fingers Agenda for Taraba, which prioritizes a knowledge-based economy, education, security, and other critical sectors.

Major General Henry noted that project monitoring has become a vital component, stressing that Governor Kefas has consistently directed efforts towards meeting the yearnings of the people of Taraba State.

In his welcome address, the Secretary to the Government of the state, Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps, reiterated that the workshop is aimed at ensuring that government policies and Programmes are effectively monitored and evaluated, keeping all officials aligned with the administration’s objectives.

Participants include, Commissioners, Permanent Sectaries, Legislators, Judicial officers and top governments and have the Theme: Strengthen, Evaluate and Monitoring practices in Taraba State Service for enhanced service delivery.

