3 Air Peace aircraft suffer bird strikes in 24 hours

Three aircraft belonging to Air Peace have suffered bird strikes within 24 hours.

The multiple bird strikes caused one of the aircraft to make air return and made the two others to be grounded.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, disclosed in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the first incident happened on Thursday and necessitated air return.

“Earlier today, two of our aircraft also suffered bird strike incidents, resulting in the grounding of the affected aircraft for safety checks and necessary maintenance.

“As a safety-conscious airline, Air Peace prioritises the well-being of our passengers and crew.

“In line with our strict safety protocols, we have immediately commenced the requisite inspections and maintenance procedures,” Ndiulo said.

He said that the procedures were to ensure that the aircraft would meet the highest safety standards.

“We sincerely apologise to our esteemed customers for the inconvenience these disruptions may cause to their travel plans.

“Our team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to provide necessary assistance, including re-scheduling and alternative travel arrangements, where possible,” he said.

He reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing safe, seamless and efficient flight operations.

