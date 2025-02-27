Why I retained my predecessor’s policies – Diri

. Empowers 2,850 skilled trainees

. As State honours Jonathan, Dickson, Alaibe, others as education ambassadors

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

A total of 2,850 trainees have benefited from the Bayelsa State Government’s skills acquisition and empowerment programme.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Center in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the state’s human resource base.

Governor Diri emphasized that his administration prioritizes science, technical, and vocational education as a strategic solution to unemployment. He noted that by equipping individuals with relevant skills, the government is fostering self-reliance and promoting entrepreneurship.

The Governor also revealed plans for the state to establish an independent power supply by the end of the year, ensuring a stable electricity supply. He explained that this initiative would create a conducive environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to flourish.

Encouraging residents to embrace farming, aquaculture, and fishing, Governor Diri warned the beneficiaries against selling their starter packs, urging them instead to utilize the resources effectively for their economic empowerment.

Earlier, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Mrs. Charity Kens-Godwin, expressed appreciation to the administration for its continuous support of the programme since 2021. She highlighted that after five months of intensive training, 2,850 trainees successfully completed the third phase of the initiative.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Governor Diri’s administration, pledging to apply their newly acquired skills to improve their lives and contribute to Bayelsa State’s development.

