‘We’re No Longer Waiting for Change, We Are Bringing the Change’ – Chioma Ekeh

In the world of technology and entrepreneurship, few names resonate as powerfully as Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, the CEO of TD Africa, Africa’s leading technology distribution powerhouse. A media-reclusive entrepreneur and quiet achiever, she has made a name for herself not with loud proclamations but through consistent actions that have shaped the trajectory of the continent’s digital economy.

She has steered the company to unprecedented heights, forging strategic partnerships with global giants such as HP, Microsoft, Apple, Starlink, IBM, Dell Technologies, Ring (by Amazon), Cisco, Lenovo, APC by Schneider Electric, Samsung, Bosch, Philips, Logitech, and Vivo. These collaborations have not only strengthened TD Africa’s position as a market leader but have also contributed to the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

At the recently held Accra Synergy Summit, a high-profile event held in Ghana that brought together top strategic partners and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Mrs Ekeh made a bold declaration: “We are no longer waiting for change — we are driving it. We are no longer spectators in the digital revolution — we are architects, engineers, and visionaries shaping the future.” This statement, emblematic of her visionary leadership, underscores her commitment to driving Africa’s tech renaissance.

Ekeh’s words are not mere rhetoric; they are backed by tangible achievements and a deep understanding of Africa’s digital potential. The data speaks for itself. According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa’s digital economy is on track to reach $180 billion this year, with projections indicating it will soar to an astonishing $712 billion by 2050. This growth is not just an increase in numbers — it signifies a paradigm shift in how Africa engages with technology and innovation.

With over 570 million internet users today, Africa is undergoing an unprecedented digital awakening, a number expected to double by 2030 according to the World Bank. From financial inclusion to business automation, Africa is embracing the digital age at an accelerated pace, with 70% of global mobile money transactions already occurring in sub-Saharan Africa. This widespread adoption is a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of African entrepreneurs and businesses.

The continent’s tech ecosystem is also attracting significant global attention. In 2022 alone, African tech startups secured over $6.5 billion in investments, a clear testament to the world’s belief in Africa’s digital future.

Ekeh’s message is clear: Africa’s future is bright but requires collective effort. Rapid transformation does not happen in a vacuum. It is built on strategic collaborations and forward-thinking leadership. According to Ekeh, “This renaissance is not happening in isolation. It is built on the foundation of strong partnerships. It is fuelled by collaboration — between businesses, governments, and technology enablers like TD Africa. Each of us has a role to play in ensuring that Africa doesn’t just adopt technology but creates, innovates, and leads.”

Her words serve as a rallying cry for businesses, governments, and individuals to strengthen partnerships, increase investments, and take bold steps toward excellence. “Africa is no longer just a consumer of technology. Africa is a builder. Africa is no longer following global trends. Africa is setting them. Africa is no longer waiting for the future. Africa is the future,” she concluded.

Chioma Ekeh’s leadership and vision are a testament to what can be achieved when passion, innovation, and collaboration come together. As Africa continues its journey toward a tech-driven future, her words and actions remind us that the power to shape tomorrow lies in our hands today.

TD Africa has remained at the forefront of Africa’s tech revolution as the market leader in technology distribution. Under Ekeh’s leadership, the company has not only expanded its portfolio of global partners but has also facilitated the seamless deployment of innovative tech solutions across various sectors. By empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology, TD Africa is laying the groundwork for an Africa that does not just consume technology but pioneers it.