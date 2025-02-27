February 27, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

The Omniverse 2,0, opening ceremony held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo081

L-r … Director ICT , Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Kano State Habu Sani; Commissioner, Ministry of Science & Technology. Abia State. Mr. David Kalu; Commissioner, Innovation, Science & Technology, Lagos State, Tunbosun Alake; founder, NESH Foundation, Mr Emeka Ugwu- Oju. during the Opening Ceremony of The  Omniverse2,0 held in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) Barr Obiageli  Amadiobi; with Commissioner, Innovation, Science & Technology, Lagos State, Tunbosun Alake.

Director  (NOTAP) Barr Obiageli  Amadiobi;  (2nd left) Commissioner, Innovation, Science & Technology, Lagos State, Tunbosun Alake (right) with other guest.

Cross Section of the Guest, during the Opening Ceremony of The  Omniverse  2 0, is the biggest gathering of global industry leaders, investors, recruiters and change agents, held at  Landmark Event Centre Victoria Island Lagos on 25/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

