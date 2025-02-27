Stakeholders public hearing on Four Tax reform bills, held at Nat’l Assembly Abuja

L-R… Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Hon. Sada Soli and chairman House of Representatives Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke, at a stakeholders public hearing on the Four Tax reform bills, at the National Assembly Abuja yesterday.

L-R…Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke, House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere and Hon. Idris Wase, at a Stakeholders public hearing on the Four Tax reform bills, at the National Assembly Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2