February 27, 2025
Trending now

Why I retained my predecessor’s policies – Diri

Stakeholders public hearing on Four Tax reform bills, held at Nat’l Assembly…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 27, 2025

Reps pledge proper legislative scrutiny of 4 Tax Reform Bills

NDLEA destroys 25 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kogi

Oborevwori to NUC: Redesign varsity curriculum to make graduates job, wealth creators

FCCPC probes high cost of BP, diabetes medications

Alleged bias: Emefiele loses bid to halt trial as Judge refuses to…

Again, Dangote slashes petrol price by N65 to N825 per litre

Fake Medicines: NAFDAC DG calls for death penalty for drug crimes

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Stakeholders public hearing on Four Tax reform bills, held at Nat’l Assembly Abuja

by Peter Anayo066

L-R… Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Hon. Sada Soli and chairman House of Representatives Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke, at a stakeholders public hearing on the Four Tax reform bills, at the National Assembly Abuja yesterday.

L-R…Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke, House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere and Hon. Idris Wase, at a Stakeholders public hearing on the Four Tax reform bills, at the National Assembly Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NSE assures PETAN of continued collaboration at 30th anniversary

Peter Anayo

OWSD-UNILAG advocates formal mentoring scheme for female scientists

Peter Anayo

Int’l Non Governmental Organization, roundtable interactive session on humanitarian crises in South-East of Nigeria held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO