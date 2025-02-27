Public hearing on Bill an act to Establish Nigerian Security, Intelligence Trust Fund held in Abuja

Chairman House Committee on National Security and Intelligence Hon. Ahmed Satomi with his Deputy chairman Hon. Martins Oko and Chairman House of Representative Press Corps Mr Boyega Onadiran briefing the Journalist Shorty after a public hearing on a Bill an act to Establish Nigerian Security and Intelligence Trust Fund held at National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

