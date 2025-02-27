February 27, 2025
Trending now

Defection: INEC selective in enforcing constitutional provision, says Gov Fubara

Group laments poor govt support to people with mental health

Konga Communications Hosts NBC Delegation, Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence and Compliance

Chevron Nigeria bags Sustainable Energy Business award at NIES 2025

‘We’re No Longer Waiting for Change, We Are Bringing the Change’ –…

Public hearing on Bill an act to Establish Nigerian Security, Intelligence Trust…

Obasa invades Lagos Assembly with heavy security

NLNG Urges National Prioritization of Energy Security at NIES 2025

Chairman House of Rep committee on Federal Polytechnics , Higher Technical Institutions…

2025 Conference of Nigeria Women Leadership , Empowerment held in Abuja

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing on Bill an act to Establish Nigerian Security, Intelligence Trust Fund held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0108

Chairman House Committee on National Security and Intelligence Hon. Ahmed Satomi with his Deputy chairman Hon. Martins Oko and Chairman House of Representative Press Corps Mr Boyega Onadiran briefing the Journalist Shorty after a public hearing on a Bill an act to Establish Nigerian Security and Intelligence Trust Fund held at National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

COFFHA, paid hospital bills for some indigent patients at General Hospital Marina, Thanksgiving service at Our Saviour Church TBS in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Budget defense of Ministry of Environment held  in Abuja 

Peter Anayo

Official groundbreaking ceremony of Zaria College of Education, Nat’l Open University , nursing school held in Kaduna

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO