Obasa invades Lagos Assembly with heavy security

…Breaks into Speaker’s Office, lawmakers stranded outside

The embattled former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday invaded the State Assembly with scores of security men.

He invaded the Lagos Assembly in the company of some of the former principal officers of the Assembly and other close aides, associates, and security officials.

According to multiple sources, Obasa, acting under the supervision of the security men, forced himself into the Office of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, and sat there for several hours.

His invasion of the Lagos Assembly and forceful entry into the Speaker’s office were witnessed by the staff of the Assembly and some lawmakers.

“Obasa invaded the Assembly this morning with heavy security. Before his arrival the Speaker’s Office and the Chamber were locked. But Obasa, a few minutes after his arrival, forcefully broke into the Speaker Office and he is currently in the Office,” a source disclosed.

The 23 lawmakers on the ground, who witnessed the invasion of the Assembly by Obasa, seemed to have been denied entry into their offices as they sat down outside at the Assembly Garden for several hours watching and discussing the development.

There are several other supporters of the embattled former Speaker outside the Assembly complex, singing solidarity songs, praising Obasa and President Bola Tinubu for restoring the former ousted Speaker.

Some staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly were seen fleeing the office for fear of being molested by mean-looking Obasa supporters, who were believed to have been mobilized for the gestapo-like operation.

The House of Chamber was under lock and key as of the time of writing this report.