NLNG Urges National Prioritization of Energy Security at NIES 2025

NLNG has called for energy security to be made national priority and emphasised the need for proactive measures to protect energy infrastructure and drive sustainable growth.

Speaking at a panel session titled “Driving Cross-Continental Investments: Scaling Africa’s Energy Frontier” at the 8th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), Philip Mshelbila, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), highlighted the growing concerns over gas infrastructure security, noting that while improvements have been recorded in securing oil assets, that gas infrastructure remains vulnerable, and without adequate protection which will lead to underperformance in the industry.

Mshelbila stated that NLNG was focused on boosting both domestic and regional energy access, adding that the company was making smaller-scale investments to retain more gas for local consumption. He noted that a major step in this direction was NLNG’s decision to domesticate 100% of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply for the Nigerian market.

Beyond the domestic market, Mshelbila remarked that the Company was also working towards enhancing regional energy security. He revealed that, as part of the Train 7 project, the company was constructing a third jetty to support small-scale vessels in supplying gas across Africa’s coastal markets.

Additionally, he said the company was supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in connecting Bonny Island to the mainland to facilitate LPG trucking, thereby strengthening domestic gas distribution. This initiative is expected to boost West Africa’s energy distribution network, positioning NLNG as a key player in the region’s energy landscape, he noted.

Mshelbila also emphasised the need for clear and consistent regulatory frameworks to attract long-term investments.

Through proactive methane reduction, low-carbon innovations, and impactful social initiatives, Mshelbila remarked that NLNG’s commitment to local content and sustainability aligned with global energy transition priorities, stating that NLNG was building investor confidence and demonstrating long-term value.