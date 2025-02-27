GTCO transforms lives with Waste-for Gas Initiative, distributes 3,000 Gas Cylinders to Obafemi Owode Community

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for households and empower women in underserved communities, GTCO PLC at the weekend launched its Waste for Gas initiative which saw over 3,000 residents of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, receive a unit each of a 3kg gas cylinder.

Speaking about the initiative, the Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO PLC, Mr. Segun Agbaje noted that beyond delivering innovative financial solutions, the institution is deeply committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities where it operates.

“The Waste for Gas initiative is about making life easier for families, giving them more time to focus on important activities such as education, work, or personal development,” he stated. “Beyond this, our goal is to continuously develop sustainable initiatives that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and contribute to socioeconomic growth.”

Speaking at the unveil/presentation event, GTCO’s Chief Communication Officer, Oyinade Adegite, highlighted that the initiative was designed to promote cleaner communities while enhancing household welfare.

According to Adegite, providing access to gas-powered cooking solutions will not only simplify daily routines but also free up time for other productive activities that support financial stability. She further noted that GTCO conducted thorough assessments by visiting beneficiaries’ homes to ensure that the support reached those who genuinely needed it.

“We visited various households across the local government and were surprised to find that some residents had already gone borrowing from money lenders just to afford gas cylinders, while some others were considering doing the same,” she revealed.

She urged beneficiaries to use the cylinders for their intended purpose and not resell them, adding that GTCO would return for the second phase of the program. The bank’s decision to expand the initiative would depend on how well the items are utilized.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Obafemi Owode Local Government Chairman, Ambassador Ogunsola Adesina, stated that the intervention would significantly improve the standard of living in the area. He also appealed to GTCO to establish a branch within the community to alleviate the banking challenges residents currently face.

In his remarks, Olu of Owode-Egba, Oba Kolawole Aremu Sowemimo, advised beneficiaries not to sell the gas cookers and assured them that discussions were underway to establish discounted gas refill stations within the community.

Additionally, Iyaloja General, Chief Ganiyat Oyelakin, cautioned beneficiaries to use the gas cookers safely to prevent accidents. Residents were also educated on the proper handling and maintenance of their gas cylinders.

Expressing their gratitude, beneficiaries lauded GTCO for the initiative. One of them, Madam Risikat Ayoka, shared, “We are excited. This gesture will make us stop using firewood for cooking”.

