FCT-IRS Records Impressive ₦43.8 Billion Revenue in January 2025

Favour Ishember,Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has achieved a remarkable feat, surpassing its 2024 revenue target by collecting ₦262 billion, exceeding the projected ₦250 billion.

this outstanding performance is a testament to the agency’s commitment to excellence.

In addition to its impressive 2024 revenue, the FCT-IRS has also made a strong start to 2025, recording ₦43.8 billion in revenue for January alone. This positions the agency for an even stronger fiscal year.

The FCT-IRS Boss , emphasized the importance of tax compliance, warning that non-compliance would attract strict penalties, including fines and possible prosecution. He reminded employers that failing to file annual returns by the January 31 deadline would result in a minimum fine of ₦500,000.

Ango gave key Deadlines and Reminders, saying Individual Annual Income Tax Returns must be filed by March 1, 2025. And Employers’ Annual Returns Must be filed by January 31 to avoid penalties.

He highlighted the unique financial responsibilities of the FCT, noting that its growing infrastructure needs require substantial revenue.

Also , the Chairman commended the Honorable Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for his commitment to infrastructure development, emphasizing that funding these projects extends beyond federal allocations.

Mr. Ango, issued a stern warning to tax defaulters in Abuja, stressing that non-compliance with tax obligations will attract strict penalties, including fines and possible prosecution. payment is crucial for transforming Abuja into a globally competitive city.

The FCT-IRS has intensified efforts to boost compliance, including direct engagements with residents, roadshows, market visits, and partnerships with informal sector groups. Ango warned that enforcement efforts will extend to underutilized tax areas, particularly the entertainment sector.

Looking ahead, the FCT-IRS Chairman reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency, collaboration, and service delivery. He called on all stakeholders to support the drive for increased tax compliance, emphasizing that every kobo collected is channeled toward improving infrastructure and public services.

According to Ango, the administration’s focus on rehabilitating roads, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure underscores the importance of taxation. He urged residents to see tax payment as their direct contribution to transforming Abuja into a globally competitive city.

“The Abuja that we envisage is a city that can stand alongside any major capital in the world. The Minister has set that as his vision, and we believe it is achievable,” he said.

“We have been engaging stakeholders in the hospitality sector, and we will soon reach a resolution. However, those who continue to default will face enforcement actions in line with the law,” he warned.

“By Abuja’s 50th anniversary in 2026, the Minister wants to unveil a city that will amaze residents and visitors alike. That vision is achievable, but only with your contributions your taxes, revenues, and fees,” Ango stated.

He also assured taxpayers of accountability in fund utilization, emphasizing that every kobo collected is channeled toward improving infrastructure and public services.

“As we collect these revenues, we are committed to ensuring that residents feel the impact through better roads, reliable water supply, quality healthcare, and enhanced security,” he added.

While the agency prioritizes voluntary compliance, Ango reiterated that enforcement remains a legal obligation. “We believe in voluntary compliance as the best approach, but where necessary, we will enforce the law. We hope for a future where we achieve 100% compliance, where every resident can proudly say they contributed to the building of Abuja”.

With its firm stance on revenue collection and compliance, the FCT-IRS is positioning Abuja for sustainable growth, ensuring that every resident and business plays their part in building a world-class capital city.

