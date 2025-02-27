EFCC arraigns P-Square’s brother for alleged N1.38bn Money laundering

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Jude Okoye Chigozie, former manager and elder brother of Paul and Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square music group, over allegations of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

Okoye was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, before Justice A.O. Owoeye at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos. According to a statement from EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the charges against him include acquiring properties and converting funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

One of the charges alleges that in 2022, Okoye and his company purchased a property in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, for N850 million, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe it was linked to illegal funds.

Another charge accuses him of using a bureau de change to convert over $1 million and transfer it into various bank accounts to disguise its origin.

Okoye pleaded not guilty to all charges. The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, L.P. Aso, requested a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional facility. However, Okoye’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, applied for bail and asked that his client remain in EFCC custody pending the hearing of the application.

The prosecution opposed this request, citing overcrowding at the EFCC detention center and urging the court to remand Okoye in a correctional facility since he had already taken his plea.

Justice Owoeye ruled that Okoye be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to February 28, 2025, for the bail hearing, with the trial set to commence on April 14, 2025.