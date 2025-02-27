Defections: Fubara quetions INEC’s neurtrality on enforcement of constitutional provisions

.Our democracy derailing–Gani Adams

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has questioned the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the umpire of Nigeria’s electoral process, accusing the body of being selective in enforcing the the constitutional provisions on defection of lawmakers.

He stressed that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) makes it mandatory for lawmakers who defect from the party on whose platform they were elected to lose their seats. However, Fubara expressed concern that INEC has been selective in enforcing this provision thereby raising questions about its neutrality.

The Governor gave the remark as a Special Guest Speaker at the 6th annual lecture of Freedom Online newspaper held in Ikeja Lagos State on Thursday.

The Governor, who was represented by former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr (Engr) Tele Ikuru spoke on the topic, ‘Nigeria’s Socio-Political Challenges: Whose Fault, Leaders or the Led?’

According to him, currently, there is economic stagnation in the country where many youths are either unemployed or lured into crimes.

He said, “Elections in Nigeria are often marred by violence and voter intimidation. Rivers State has witnessed one of the most electoral violence in the country”.

He added that the citizens have to determine the quality of leaders they get instead of demanding good governance, noting many citizens support politicians based on ethnicity and partisanship.

Fubara said, “Nigeria faces several socio-political challenges that have persisted over the years. “Economic Stagnation and Unemployment: Despite being rich in natural resources, Nigeria struggles with economic diversification; unemployment remains high, and many youths are either underemployed or lured into criminal activities.

In Rivers State, “Despite significant oil revenue, the misallocation of funds continues to affect development. For us in Rivers State in the past 18 months, we have established a resource allocation and management process that is both transparent and judicious. We have transformed our public procurement process to be more accountable, competitive, and seamless.

“We look forward to increased partnership with regional intervention agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to accelerate a fully integrated regional development.

“In states like Rivers, political interference in law enforcement has made the situation worse. Electoral Malpractices and Political Instability: Elections in Nigeria are often marred by violence, rigging, and voter intimidation. This undermines the democratic process and prevents credible leadership from emerging. Rivers State has witnessed some of the most violent electoral cycles in the country.

“Public institutions meant to serve the people are often ineffective. Basic amenities like roads, healthcare, and education remain inadequate in many states, despite vast national and state-level resources.

“Institutions are supposed to act as checks and balances, but Nigeria’s weak institutions have further exacerbated governance challenges. The judiciary, legislature, security agencies, and electoral bodies often operate under political influence, undermining their effectiveness. For instance, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to uphold the law concerning political defections.

“According to the constitution, lawmakers who defect from the party on whose platform they were elected should lose their seats. However, INEC has been selective in enforcing this rule, raising questions about its neutrality. When institutions fail to do the needful, the rule of law is weakened, and democracy suffers.

“Despite receiving significant federal allocations due to oil revenue, many states, including Rivers, struggle to translate wealth into widespread economic prosperity. A culture of impunity exists where government officials are rarely held accountable for mismanagement.”

He further stated, “Many leaders emerge through the influence of political godfathers rather than based on merit, leading to a cycle of unaccountable governance.

“Weak institutions allow for unchecked executive power, making it difficult to sustain long-term development.

“While leaders play a key role, the people also have responsibilities. The saying, a people deserve the leaders they get, implies that citizens have a hand in determining the quality of leadership.

“Many eligible voters do not participate in elections, allowing corrupt politicians to manipulate the system. This is particularly evident in states with high voter suppression, such as Rivers.

“Instead of demanding good governance, some citizens support politicians based on ethnic or party loyalty rather than competence.”

Fubara therefore concluded, “The debate over whether Nigeria’s socio-political challenges stem from the leaders or the led is complex. In reality, both share responsibility. Leaders must be accountable and work for the people, leaders must implement patriotic policies, strengthen institutions, while citizens must actively participate in governance, they must become more politically conscious, demand accountability, and vote based on competence rather than sentiment.

“In Rivers State and across Nigeria, we must break the cycle of poor leadership and passive followership by fostering a culture of civic engagement and ethical governance.

“The future of Nigeria depends on us. The question is: Are we ready to take responsibility? Foreigners will not fix Nigeria for us. Until Nigerians take full ownership of the country’s problems and solutions, the cycle of poor governance and underdevelopment will persist.”

In his contribution, Prof Akinyemi Onigbinde noted, “The truth of the matter is that politics has been monetized and poverty has been weaponized. For our leaders, it is an investment. What we keep having is payment on delivery.

He also submitted, “Until we are ready to sacrifice and make our leaders accountable”, bad governance will persist.

The Aare Onakankafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams also expressed disappointment, saying “leaders display non-challant attitude to the people while the led throw away their right to inducement.

While citing the example of a recently conducted election in Ondo, the Yoruba generalissimo stated, “The highest bidder won the election. That raises the concern of what will happen in 2027.

He lamented, “The democracy we fought for is gradually going to the drain. We were part of those who fought for democracy. There is a need to do something drastically about our electoral system.”

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo believes the lecture would foster critical dialogue on the pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s political landscape.

Akinadewo said, “Twenty-six years into our democratic journey that began in 1999, we must candidly assess whether Nigerians are satisfied with the state of our nation. What must our leaders do to earn public trust? Equally important, what responsibility do citizens bear in ensuring accountable governance? And how do we distinguish between political maneuvering and substantive governance?

“The expectations of Nigerians are clear. We cannot continue repeating the same patterns while hoping for different outcomes. Our political and judicial systems require urgent reform. Why must straightforward cases, particularly those of political significance, become entangled in technical complexities and languish in our courts for months?” He asked.

