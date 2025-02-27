February 27, 2025
Controversy as Obasa returns to Lagos Assembly as ‘Speaker’

The security details of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, were reportedly withdrawn on Thursday morning.

Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has reportedly taken over the office of the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, at the assembly complex. This development follows the alleged withdrawal of Mrs Meranda’s security details on Thursday morning.

 

According to sources within the assembly, Mr Obasa entered the Speaker’s office around noon, accompanied by a group of people. “Yes, Meranda’s security details have been withdrawn. Obasa is currently in the Speaker’s office. He came with thugs,” a staffer at the assembly said.

 

Our correspondent  also learned that Mr Obasa’s previously withdrawn security details have been restored. It remains unclear who authorised the restoration of Mr Obasa’s security and the withdrawal of Mrs Meranda’s.

 

On 13 January, a two-thirds majority of the lawmakers removed Mr Obasa from office, citing allegations of highhandedness and financial misappropriation. However, Mr Obasa has consistently maintained that his removal was illegal and has taken the matter to court to seek redress.

 

The assembly’s plenary was adjourned indefinitely on 17 February after lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in Mrs Meranda. The current situation has created widespread confusion among assembly members, who are grappling with the implications of these developments.

 

Calls and messages sent to Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, went unanswered.

 

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, is yet to respond to enquiry at the time of filing this report.

 

Mr Obasa has also not responded to our enquiries.

