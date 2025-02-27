Chevron Nigeria bags Sustainable Energy Business award at NIES 2025

Chevron Nigeria again had an impressive showing at the eight edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), which kicked off on Monday February 24, 2025, at Abuja Continental Hotel. The theme for this year’s summit is Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential. Apart from the active participation of the company’s employees in the exhibitions and plenary sessions, the company was recognized with the Sustainable Energy Business award during the Gala and Awards night which took place on February 25, 2025, at Nicon Hilton Abuja.

The award, which was presented to Chevron Nigeria’s Chairman and Managing Director, Jim Swartz, by the Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), His Excellency, Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim in recognition of the company’s long-term commitment and contribution to the social and economic development of the country through sustainable practices in the oil and gas operations.

The company’s leadership role in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry was applauded by dignitaries who visited the Chevron Nigeria exhibition booth. Chevron Nigeria was applauded for its resilience and long view of Nigeria, being one of the few International Oil Companies that still have operations in the onshore, shallow waters and deepwater areas of the country.

Chevron Nigeria’s Chairman and Managing Director also participated in a panel session themed “From Resources to Revenue,” at the Africa Upstream Forum which featured other panellists like Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd (represented), Mr. Shane Harris, Chairman/MD, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer – MD/CEO, TotalEnergies Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osayande Igiehon, Managing Director, Heirs Energy and others.

Jim emphasized that, to succeed, companies must adapt, continuously improve, and build resilience to remain competitive while ensuring profitability. He mentioned some of the ways Chevron continues to secure its competitiveness into the future as including efforts towards executing faster and more effectively, simplifying its organizational structure, delivering targeted innovation and strengthening its culture.

He also noted that Chevron Nigeria’s drive towards efficiency in how it does its business could be seen in its efforts towards growing production in Nigeria via: Planned infill drilling to mitigate production decline in Agbami, planned infill drilling to mitigate production decline in its non-operated Usan hub and support for continued maturation of the Owowo development. Other efforts include recent entry into OPL 215 to boost deepwater development opportunities, completion of seismic data acquisition across several of our deepwater leases to position Chevron for future exploration and demonstrate Chevron’s commitment to future growth in Nigeria

Other Chevron leaders at the event include Segun Kuteyi, Director, NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture, Chris Jablonski, Director, Commercial, Strategy and Business Performance, Ijeoma Bassey, General Counsel, Marcos Olmedo, General Manager Finance, Olusoga Oduselu, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Edwina Kentebe-Oluwakayode, General Manager, Nigerian Content, Ventures and Regulatory Affairs among others.

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) is the Federal Government of Nigeria’s official Energy, Oil and Gas event. The event provides opportunity for companies to showcase their expertise and market their goods and services directly to key decision makers, industry leaders and all stakeholders from both public and private sectors through the plenary sessions, networking events and exhibitions.