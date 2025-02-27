Chairman House of Rep committee on Federal Polytechnics , Higher Technical Institutions with Stakeholders held in Abuja

L—R… Chairman House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Institutions Hon. Kayode Laguda, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Environment/member of the committee Hon. Terseer Ugbor and member of the Committee Hon. Bello Ambarura during the House of Representative Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Institutions organised Public Hearing on ‘A Bills for an act to Amend the Federal Polythecnics CAP F17LFN 2004 to Establish Federal Polytechnics, Adikpo Benue state and A bill for an Act to Establish the National College of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition Ilella Sokoto State’ with the Stakeholders, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

