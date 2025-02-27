February 27, 2025
Photo Gallery

Chairman House of Rep committee on Federal Polytechnics , Higher Technical Institutions with Stakeholders held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0104

L—R… Chairman House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Institutions Hon. Kayode Laguda, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Environment/member of the committee Hon. Terseer Ugbor and member of the Committee Hon. Bello Ambarura during the House of Representative Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Institutions organised Public Hearing on ‘A Bills for an act to Amend the Federal Polythecnics  CAP F17LFN 2004 to Establish Federal Polytechnics, Adikpo  Benue state and A bill for an Act to Establish the National College of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition Ilella Sokoto  State’ with the Stakeholders, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

