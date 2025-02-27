February 27, 2025
Trending now

Breaking: Meranda life in danger as her security aides withdrawn

The Omniverse 2,0, opening ceremony held in Lagos

GTCO transforms lives with Waste-for Gas Initiative, distributes 3,000 Gas Cylinders to…

UNICEF tasks Nigerian government on US decision on foreign aid

Why I retained my predecessor’s policies – Diri

Stakeholders public hearing on Four Tax reform bills, held at Nat’l Assembly…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 27, 2025

Reps pledge proper legislative scrutiny of 4 Tax Reform Bills

NDLEA destroys 25 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kogi

Oborevwori to NUC: Redesign varsity curriculum to make graduates job, wealth creators

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Meranda life in danger as her security aides withdrawn

by Peter Anayo096

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The security aides to the  Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda has been withdrawn.

 

This was in a report shared with our correspondent, noting  “All Police escort guarding Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda and those safe guarding the Lagos House of Assembly have been withdrawn with immediate effect leaving the house and the speaker vulnerable to attack!!!”

 

A media aide to the Speaker confirmed the latest development.

 

Since the removal of former Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa in January 13, the House has been engulfed in a series of crisis.

 

Details later…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

SERAP takes FG, governors to ECOWAS Court over ‘misuse of Cybercrimes Act’

Peter Anayo

#Endbadgovernance protest: Tinubu bows to pressure, orders immediate release of minors

Editor

Gov Adeleke raises alarm, says Oyetola plotting to cause mayhem in Osun State

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO