Breaking: Meranda life in danger as her security aides withdrawn

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The security aides to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda has been withdrawn.

This was in a report shared with our correspondent, noting “All Police escort guarding Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda and those safe guarding the Lagos House of Assembly have been withdrawn with immediate effect leaving the house and the speaker vulnerable to attack!!!”

A media aide to the Speaker confirmed the latest development.

Since the removal of former Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa in January 13, the House has been engulfed in a series of crisis.

Details later…

