February 27, 2025
Trending now

Why I retained my predecessor’s policies – Diri

Stakeholders public hearing on Four Tax reform bills, held at Nat’l Assembly…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 27, 2025

Reps pledge proper legislative scrutiny of 4 Tax Reform Bills

NDLEA destroys 25 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kogi

Oborevwori to NUC: Redesign varsity curriculum to make graduates job, wealth creators

FCCPC probes high cost of BP, diabetes medications

Alleged bias: Emefiele loses bid to halt trial as Judge refuses to…

Again, Dangote slashes petrol price by N65 to N825 per litre

Fake Medicines: NAFDAC DG calls for death penalty for drug crimes

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Alleged bias: Emefiele loses bid to halt trial as Judge refuses to step down

by Peter Anayo081

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday refused a recusal application by embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi refused the oral application of defence, seeking his recusal, after reviewing arguments of the parties.

The court cited various Supreme Court decisions.

Oshodi said that the allegation of bias raised by the team of defence was unsubstantiated.

According to him, “the oral application lacks merit” adding that there is no evidence to justify his withdrawal from the case.

Oshodi said: “I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel.

“This oral application came as a result of ruling delivered on Jan. 24, asking the court to recuse self from this case on the ground of bias. The allegation of bias has not been substantiated. Accordingly, the first and second defendants’ recusal application is hereby refused.”

NAN reports that Emefiele’s Counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) had on Monday, urged the court to step down from the matter, arguing that the judge’s previous rulings suggested a likelihood of bias.

Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), had, however, objected to the application.

Oyedepo had argued that the application was unmeritorious and it was a delay tactic.

Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on receiving gratification and corrupt demands

Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

When trial resumed on Wednesday, Oyedepo appeared for the EFCC, Ojo appeared for the embattled governor, while Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN) appeared for the second defendant.

NAN also reports that the court, in its second ruling on Wednesday granted permission to Emefiele to appeal the ruling delivered on Jan. 8 challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear his case.

Oshodi adjourned the case until May 26, for continuation of trial.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Information Minister praises Tinubu’s vision for Livestock Sector

Peter Anayo

NDLEA nabs businessman with 700g of cocaine at Lagos airport

Editor

50% hike in Telecom tariff: NLC to begin nationwide protest Feb 4

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO