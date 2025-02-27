February 27, 2025
Photo Gallery

2025 Conference of Nigeria Women Leadership , Empowerment held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0110

L-R… Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, the Speaker House of Reps Hon.Tajudeen Abbas displaying his HE for SHE award, the Wife of the Speaker Mrs Fatima Abbas who represents the First Lady and the Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs Hon. Kafilat Ogbara at the 2025 Conference of Nigerian Women Leadership and Empowerment in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara .

 

