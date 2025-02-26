We have mandate to change face of Pilgrimage in Nigeria -NCPC Boss

CHIDIMMA UCHGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite has said that he has the mandate to change the face of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

He disclosed this on Tuesday 25th February 2024 while playing host to the officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission, (ICPC) in his office in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary explained that within his 1 year in office, he has been able to get the Commission out of its quagmire, stating that when he assumed office on the 5th of February 2024, he met nothing on the ground to start with, but today the story is different.

He pledged to work harmoniously with the anti-craft agency for optimal results. according to him “we will work with you transparently, in tandem and in synergy”.

According to the statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka stated that the NCPC Boss reiterated that the Commission would always partner with anti-corruption agencies because they are partners in progress.

The NCPC boss emphasized the need for people to be committed and diligent in their work so they could earn legitimate earnings, stating that there is no place for a lazy person.

“We want a country where we will be corrupt-free, where people work and earn a living. He further stressed the need for due diligence to be religiously adhered to in the Commission, “We must observe due diligence”, he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation who is also the Director System Study and Review department of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offenses Related Commission, Mr Olusegun Adigun informed the NCPC boss that they were in the Commission for an advocacy visit.

Additionally, he said they were in NCPC to brief the Executive Secretary on the mandate of ICPC vis-a-vis the functions of ACTU.

He explained that the Federal Executive Council approved the Act setting up ACTU in Ministries, Departments and Agencies in 2001 and about 600 MDA/s as of today have established ACTU units in their organizations.

He commended NCPC for setting up an ACTU unit. He expressed the need to have a functional ACTU unit in the Commission stating that the current ACTU unit in NCPC is not functional.

He further explained that ACTU”s mandate includes: system study, public enlightenment on ills of corruption, members to attend and act as observers at meetings of JSC/SSC and tenders board of MDA/s and carry out periodic system review to identify and block all corruption-prone loopholes and that ACTU is empowered to carry out all the mandates of ICPC, except prosecution.

Mr. Adigun solicited the cooperation of the Executive Secretary to strengthen ACTU to function effectively in the Commission.

