Terrorists won’t have breathing space in Nigeria –Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, has vowed that terrorists in Nigeria will have no respite until they are completely neutralised.

He stated that the Nigerian Army is enhancing its strategies to ensure that more terrorists, particularly in the northeast, are eliminated from the country.

Oluyede made this declaration on Tuesday during his visit to the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, in Abeokuta.

Upon arrival, the army chief inspected the quarter guard before addressing the personnel of the command.

He noted that the army had achieved significant success in eliminating a large number of bandits and that further efforts were underway to strengthen these achievements.

He was accompanied by senior officials from the force headquarters.

Oluyede said, “We have been making efforts to ensure that these terrorists are eradicated from Nigeria. All hands are on deck to improve security across the country.

“A considerable number of bandits have been eliminated, and their activities have been significantly curtailed, especially in the north, because we went after them.

“We are adopting new strategies to achieve better results and make Nigeria more secure.”

Explaining the purpose of his visit, Major General Oluyede stressed that the Army is prioritising soldiers’ welfare to enable them to effectively safeguard the nation.

He stated that efforts were ongoing to enhance the well-being of soldiers and improve their operational capacity across the country.

“I am here primarily to check on my soldiers and assess their well-being. I also want to encourage them to perform their duties more effectively so that, together, we can make Nigeria safer and more secure,” he said.

