Sales superstars shine as Prudential Zenith Life honours top achievers

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance hosted its annual Sales Gala Night, an evening of glitz and glamour dedicated to honouring exceptional sales staff who have met and exceeded their targets. The event celebrated the company’s commitment to excellence and recognized the outstanding contributions of its top performers who are helping its customers meet their wealth and protection goals.

The evening’s highlight was the acknowledgment of the Diamond and Emerald category winners, a group of esteemed sales professionals who have exemplified exceptional dedication and outstanding performance. As a token of appreciation for their hard work, these top achievers will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reflecting Prudential Zenith Life Insurance’s commitment to incentivizing excellence and fostering a culture of high performance.

Afolabi Lawal, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, affirming the Company’s excitement at celebrating its top-performing salespeople, whose hard work and devotion have greatly aided in the Company’s success. Their accomplishments serve as a testament to the high standards that Prudential Zenith Life Insurance maintains.

“At Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, we empower our team and deliver exceptional service to our customers. Our passionate, dedicated employees are the driving force behind our ongoing success and growth,” he said.

About Prudential Zenith Life Insurance: Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Ltd (PZL) is a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc, following Prudential Plc’s acquisition of a 100% shareholding as of September 26th, 2024. It has become one of the most capitalized companies in the Nigerian insurance industry. With a gross written premium of N6.3Bn as of December 2022, PZL offers a wide range of individual products, including savings and investment-linked products, endowment, and protection plans designed to meet the needs of individuals and their families. For corporate clients, the company provides Group Life, Key-Man Assurance, Credit Life, School Fees Protection, and Mortgage Protection, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the welfare of clients’ employee and families.

About Prudential PLC: Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.

Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

In Africa, Prudential operates in eight countries namely Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Togo, Uganda,Zambia and for almost ten years, it has offered affordable insurance and health solutions. Today, it covers over 2.2 million lives through a distribution network of more than 17,000 agents and 1700 bank branches.