Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Reps, security agencies mull Trust Fund for tracking banditry, kidnappings, other violent crimes

by Peter Anayo067

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives and heads of security agencies in Nigeria have advanced reasons for a legal framework for the establishment of a Security Trust Fund outside the annual budget of these agencies for the nation’s internal security and protection of territorial integrity.

 

Speaker of the House Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abbas spoke in a remark at a public hearing on ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigeria Security and Intelligence Trust Fund to Provide Funding for Security Related Issues Apart from the Usual Budgetary Provision  from the Federation, Intervene in Combating Security Issues in Nigeria and For Related Matters’ on Tuesday at the National Assembly

 

He said that the primary purpose of government is the security of the lives and properties of the citizens adding that public hearings are intended to get the input of stakeholders in law making.

 

Represented by Hon.Victor Nwokolo, he said challenges of insecurity had persisted due to the gloss underfunding of the nation’s security agencies.

 

He urged the invited stakeholders to make contributions that will help to make laws that are in the best interest of the country.

 

Also speaking in the same vein, Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Satomi Ahmed said that over the years the Nigeria Intelligence Agencies had been glossy underfunded.

 

He added that they cannot therefore guarantee the security of the lives and properties of the the people.

 

He lamented that there is a growing spare of Kidnappings, Banditary and other crimes and charged the heads of the nation’s security agencies to intensify efforts at intelligence gathering to tackle the menace.

 

At the hearing, all the representatives of the heads of these security agencies including the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Air Force and Nigeria Police said that they all agreed with an alternative funding of the security agencies outside the annual budget of these agencies.

 

