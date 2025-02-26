26.3 C
Lagos
February 26, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 26, 2025

Public hearing on a bill for an act to establish Nigerian Security,…

IPOB insists on Biafra Independence not creation of more state

CMD, AE-FUTHA decry loss of 15 health workers to Lassa fever

NIMASA reaffirms commitment to strengthen maritime business growth

Reps, security agencies mull Trust Fund for tracking banditry, kidnappings, other violent…

Kyari speaks at NIES 2025, says NNPCL leading the charge towards Africa’s…

Terrorists won’t have breathing space in Nigeria –Army Chief

EFCC arraigns 16 more Chinese nationals over alleged cyber terrorism, internet frauds…

Alleged defamation: Senator Natasha sues Godswill Akpabio for N100bn

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing on a bill for an act to establish Nigerian Security, Intelligence trust fund for security related issues held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo043

From left… Chief of Defense Intelligence Nigerian Airforce, Air Vice Marshall Dalhat Ladan; Chief of Defense Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Lanre Oluwatoyin and representative of the Commandant, National Defense College, Air Vice Marshall AI Hanidu during the public hearing on a bill for an act to establish Nigerian Security and Intelligence trust fund for security related issues at National Assembly in Abuja.

From left… Chief of Defense Intelligence Nigerian Airforce, Air Vice Marshal D Ladan; Chief of Defense Space Administration Air vice-marshal Lanre Oluwatoyin and representative of the Commandant, National Defense College, Air Vice Marshal AI Hanidu and Major General AA Idris during the public hearing on a bill for an act to establish Nigerian Security and Intelligence trust fund for security related issues at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday.

From Left …Chief of Defense Space Administration, Air Vice Marshal Lanre Oluwatoyin and representative of the Commandant, National Defense College, Air Vice Marshal AI Hanidu and Major General AA Idris during the public hearing on a bill for an act to establish Nigerian Security and Intelligence trust fund for security related issues at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

2025 Budget Defence Before, House Rep Committee on Finance, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

NSE President inaugurates three crucial committees

Peter Anayo

10th anniversary of Association of Yuruba Traditional Leaders/Obas Norther State , FTC, Swearing in of New Elected Executives , investiture of Life Patron, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO