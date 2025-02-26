26.3 C
Press briefing on need for NAFDAC to prosecute offenders of fake drug dealers, considers reopening of Onitsha Bridgehead Medicine Market, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo095

L—R….  Hon. Nnaji Nnolim, Hon. Martins Oke, Hon. Ozodinaobi, George, Hon.  Igariwe  George, Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha and Hon. Victor Ogene, South East  Caucus members, House of Representative brief the press on the need for NAFDAC to reopening of the Onitsha Bridgehead medicine Market, held at National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R… Deputy Minority Whip, House of Representatives, George Ozodinobi; Leader, South East Caucus of the House of Representatives, Iduma Igariwey; Members of the Caucus, Miriam Onuoha, and Victor Afam Ogene, during a press briefing on the need for NAFDAC  to prosecute offenders of fake drug dealers and considering the reopening of the Onitsha Bridgehead Medicine Market, at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS : Anayo Opara .

 

