Prelate of ESOCS Church Baba-Aladura David Bob-Manuel Charges Ordained  pastors to preach  Christ 

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

His Most Eminence Baba Aladura Dr. David D. L. BOB-MANUEL, Moses Orimolade ix and Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim (ESOCS) has charged Ordainees in Akwa Ibom State and beyond to continue to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ As one who shed his blood for redemption of mankind.

Prelate Bob-Manuel who gave the admonition in Uyo during his Ordination tour of the state ordinated One Hundred and eighty eight members into six categories of Pastors, Evangelists, Prophets, Dorcas, Debora and also sub ordinated children into Army of Salvation, to catch them young for the vineyard labour.

But due to space constraints, and inability of the Central Planning Committee to furnish the media with exact number in each of the groups, that aspect of the event was missed out as at press time.

Drawing from Ephesians chapter 4 verses 11- 13, he explained further that the idea of ordaining the Church members was to set them on red alert and prepare their minds to work, as Jesus never sent his disciples out without preparing them for the work.

“The purpose of ordaining them is for the work of God and also to prepare them for the spreading of the message of our lord Jesus Christ who came to the world to save mankind. We want to show the world that they have been given authority to do the work of Jesus Christ,” he added.

Baba Aladura who was accompanied to the visit by beautiful wife, also added that the event which holds bi annually ie every two years, was to empower those that have been called to serve in the vineyard of God and also to imbue the ordainees with the power to evangelize the world as Jesus Christ did his disciples.

However, he left a word of encouragement to Uyo residents to embrace the eternal sacred order of Cherubim and Seraphim for them to be saved, advising them to get ready to join as “the church is set to paint Nigeria white during its centenary anniversary celebration coming up next year.” He said, ” “on the occasion everybody In Nigeria is expected to wear white because before the advent of ESOCS Nigeria was enveloped in darkness. Those living in Lagos and environ are expected to make a procession to TBS – Tafewa Balewa Square for the celebration proper on that day.”

Ecclesiastical visit of the Baba Aladura to Uyo elicited excitement to the point of frenzy among members as they had to go as far Calabar to bring him to Uyo.

One of those that could not hide his excitement was Snr. Apostle Ita Otong, Chairman, Finance Committee, Akwa Ibom State who thanked the Spiritual arrowhead of ESOCS, Dr. David Bob Manuel for the love he has for the state to risk his life on the deplorable Calabar – Itu road to Uyo to ordain the one hundred and eighty eight member Ordainees, two years after his last visit.

Again, even though it was not a speech making day for the Ordainees, but Lady Leader Essien could not hide her joy to be elevated to the rank of Dorcas. Comparing her elevation to the Biblical Dorcas, she promised to show compassion to fellow humans as she discharges her new assignment.