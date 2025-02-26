33.1 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Onitsha Anglican Bishop lauds Soludo for sacking diabolic native doctors

by Peter Anayo0105

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

 

Bishop Owen Nwokolo of the Anglican Diocese of the Niger, Anambra State, has given unquantifiable kudos to the Governor of the State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for, in his words, “fearlessly and fiercely” banishing agents of darkness in the state.

 

According to the bishop, posterity will never remember the governor for his determination to wipe evil in the state.

 

Nwokolo who was fielding questions from newsmen in Onitsha on security matters in the state unequivocally lauded the governor for the government’s present policy on crime in Anambra State.

 

The bishop said, “I thank God for the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo. I know in years to come both the Church and the society will thank him for the lofty ideals of banishing darkness, corruption and unspeakable evils which have the capacity to consume the society.

 

“Our young people of these days, in ignorance, defiance and disobedience, are saying that the Church is a scam, and consequently are introducing idolatry in the state, a practice that is strange in our land.

 

“Unfortunately, it appears some Christians are either fearing them or compromising with them. But I thank God the governor has told them that anyone who thinks they are genuine should stay, otherwise they should look for elsewhere”, he recounted.

 

The cleric explained that Anambra is a holy land that abhors evil and dirty things, querying the idolaters where they were when Christians were teaching and educating the people.

 

“Where were they when we introduced science, arts and other realms of knowledge that have made us what we are today? Imagine how today they are trying to introduce strange and barbaric things that had long been outlawed!

 

“We thank God, with time, we will start to reap the fruits of the present government’s policy”, the bishop assured.

 

