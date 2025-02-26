NIMASA reaffirms commitment to strengthen maritime business growth

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a level playing field and creating an enabling environment to strengthen businesses in the maritime sector.

The Head of Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, said this while receiving the Executive Members of the Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mobereola emphasised that under the supervision of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, led by Adegboyega Oyetola, NIMASA was taking strategic steps to enhance local participation and encourage investment in the industry.

Mobereola explained that NIMASA was deepening its collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to explore policies that would boost indigenous involvement and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy is committed to encouraging indigenous players to invest more in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

“Issues such as national carriers and trade terms remain top priorities under this administration.

Our focus is to create an enabling environment where private investors can thrive.

“In this regard, we have initiated discussions with the NCDMB and NNPC Limited to address these critical matters,” he said.

In response, Mr. John Okpono, Secretary General of the Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, emphasised the need for closer collaboration between NIMASA and the Merchant Navy.

Okpono also urged the agency to review waiver clauses to ensure more opportunities for Nigerian seafarers.

