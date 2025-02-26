33.1 C
 Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, fellowship conferment ceremony held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo098

L-r… Chairman Board of Fellows,  Nigerian Institution Of Mechanical Engineers, (NIMECHE) Prof Toyin Ashiru; with  National Chairman  (NIMECHE) Chief. Host, Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed during the fellowship Conferment Ceremony held in Lagos.

L-r …Engr. Bashiru Mohammed; Engr. Dr. Abdulrahman Bala Gambo; Chairman Board of Fellows,  Nigerian Institution Of Mechanical Engineers, (NIMECHE) Prof Toyin Ashiru; Chairman, Board of Fellows; Chief. Host, Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed and   National Chairman, NIMECHE; Engr. Dr. Akonyi Nasiru  Sule .

L-R… Engr. Dr. Okwuofo; Engr. Iheanacho Enyinnia and  Engr. Dr. Victor Akpan.

L-R…  Engr. Adewale Olusegun Adegbenro; Engr. Ewomazino Kingsley Ejomarie; Engr. Prof. Toyin Ashiru  and Chief. Host  Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed.

L-r… Engr Michael Onyekachukwu Nwabueze received a plague from the national Chairman  (NIMECHE) Chief. Host, Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed.

L-R…Dr. Mansur Sabi Abdullahi; Engr. Dr. Abdulrahman Bala Gambo and Comrade Abdulmanan Zakari, Fellowship Conferment Ceremony on ‘Creating a Smarter and Safer future with Al- Driven Mechanical Engineering Solutions’ held at the NSE Engineering Close Victoria Island  Lagos on 20/2/2025.

 

