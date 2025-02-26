 Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, fellowship conferment ceremony held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman Board of Fellows, Nigerian Institution Of Mechanical Engineers, (NIMECHE) Prof Toyin Ashiru; with National Chairman (NIMECHE) Chief. Host, Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed during the fellowship Conferment Ceremony held in Lagos.

L-r …Engr. Bashiru Mohammed; Engr. Dr. Abdulrahman Bala Gambo; Chairman Board of Fellows, Nigerian Institution Of Mechanical Engineers, (NIMECHE) Prof Toyin Ashiru; Chairman, Board of Fellows; Chief. Host, Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed and National Chairman, NIMECHE; Engr. Dr. Akonyi Nasiru Sule .

L-R… Engr. Dr. Okwuofo; Engr. Iheanacho Enyinnia and Engr. Dr. Victor Akpan.

L-R… Engr. Adewale Olusegun Adegbenro; Engr. Ewomazino Kingsley Ejomarie; Engr. Prof. Toyin Ashiru and Chief. Host Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed.

L-r… Engr Michael Onyekachukwu Nwabueze received a plague from the national Chairman (NIMECHE) Chief. Host, Engr. Alhassan Abdu Mohammed.

L-R…Dr. Mansur Sabi Abdullahi; Engr. Dr. Abdulrahman Bala Gambo and Comrade Abdulmanan Zakari, Fellowship Conferment Ceremony on ‘Creating a Smarter and Safer future with Al- Driven Mechanical Engineering Solutions’ held at the NSE Engineering Close Victoria Island Lagos on 20/2/2025.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2