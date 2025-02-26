Nigeria Is Committed To Playing Pivotal Role  In Evolving Energy Landscape –Amb Nicolas Ella

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that, Nigeria, as the continent’s largest oil producer and a leading gas powerhouse, is committed to playing a pivotal role in this evolving energy landscape.

Ambassador Nicolas Agbo Ella, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources stated this in his welcome address at the 8th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit 2025

He said: “In line with our commitment to advancing Africa’s energy security and growth, I am pleased to highlight Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to establish the African Energy Bank (AEB).

This landmark initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), aims to create a dedicated financial institution focused on unlocking energy investments across the continent. “

“The AEB will serve as a vital funding vehicle to bridge Africa’s energy infrastructure gaps, catalyze upstream, midstream, and downstream projects, and drive sustainable energy solutions that align with the continent’s unique needs.”

“Furthermore, as part of Nigeria’s proactive approach to energy transition and innovation, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Foundation for Sustainable Social Responsibility in Emerging Africa (FOSSREA), hosted the country’s first-ever International Hydrogen Conference from Tuesday, 26th to Thursday, 28th November 2024, at the State House Banquet Hall – Aso Villa, Abuja. “

He said this groundbreaking event convened experts, policymakers, and investors from across the globe to explore hydrogen’s transformative role in Africa’s energy mix.

“The conference underscored Nigeria’s ambition to position itself as a leader in hydrogen energy development.

Nigeria will focus on leveraging its vast natural gas resources as a feedstock for blue hydrogen while exploring green hydrogen opportunities powered by renewables.”

“Nigeria’s strategic focus on natural gas as a transitional fuel aligns with global decarbonization goals while unlocking new economic opportunities. “

Our National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), Nigeria Gas Transportation Network Code, and the Decade of Gas initiative have laid the foundation for transformative projects to boost domestic gas utilization, reduce flaring, and foster industrialization.

With the surging global demand for cleaner fuels, Nigeria strategically positions itself as a reliable partner in the worldwide energy transition.

The numbers from the 2024 edition underscore the significance and impact of NIES:

Over 5,000 participants from 45 countries—representing government delegations, IOCs, NOCs, independent producers, service companies, financiers, and policymakers.